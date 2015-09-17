Kylie Jenner Has Green Hair Now!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie hit the red carpet at the the grand opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie restaurant in N.Y.C. Wednesday night sporting long, green mermaid-inspired tresses that hit her waist. As for the rest of her look, she selected a white crop top and matching high-slit skirt (both by Zachary the Label).

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, Jenner revealed what boyfriend Tyga thinks of her ever-changing beauty regimes and looks.

Asked if he gets freaked out, Kylie said: “Not really. I feel like he’s always been with girly girls, so it doesn’t freak him out.”

Rapper Tyga is also a fan of the star’s new app, as Jenner revealed that he “thinks it’s super dope.”

She also ruled out any competition when it comes to her sister’s simultaneous app release. “We’re all so different. Every app is so different. This is my thing and I’ve been working so hard on it and I know my fans, this is the stuff that they like,” she said.

Tyga attended the Sugar Factory event with his girlfriend, who is a celeb ambassador for the brand. He was also in the stands at Kanye West’s Adidas show supporting her as she modeled.

So will the green hair last long? Doubtful. We imagine it’s just her extensions (or a full on wig) at work. But we do hope she posts a tutorial soon on her app dedicated to her colorful hair transformations.

What do you think of Kylie’s green hair? Sound off below.