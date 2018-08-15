Most celebrities have certain shelves dedicated to their favorite pieces (see Mariah Carey’s massive shoe wall), but it’s not every day we see a celebrity dedicate an entirely separate closet to their shopping addiction. Kylie Jenner just shared an intimate look inside her handbag closet — and the selection is so vast, it has it’s own room!

Jenner, 21, posted a new video to her YouTube channel of her purse palace, letting fans see her immense collection of Hermès Birkin bags (we spotted at least 23 Hermès pieces!), vintage Prada and the entire Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration she owns.

In the video, she reveals that the one purse she would save from her house during a fire would be her crocodile Hermès Birkin (calling her collection “investments”).

While she also calls out her Dalmatian-print and all-black Birkins as some of her favorites, one that has special meaning is the mini pink Birkin Kourtney gave her, because it’s going to be her 6-month-year-old daughter Stormi Webster‘s first purse.

“Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts, so when she gave me this last year it was really special,” says Jenner. “This one I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says, ‘Mommy I want to carry a purse.'”

Some many think it’s extravagant to gift a child a designer bag, but Jenner grew up carrying only the best. Throughout the video she shows off her mini Louis Vuitton and Prada bags her mom Kris Jenner gave her and sister Kendall Jenner as “super babies.” And Jenner revealed that she’s passing those down to Stormi as well.

She also shares other purses given to her by her family members, including a crystal Judith Leiber lipstick handbag sister Kim Kardashian West gave her and a matching mini lipstick clutch from her mom Kris. She says Kim’s bag is “special” to her and plans on wearing it out soon.

While she’s only been collection Birkin’s “for a minute,” her already robust collection will only grow from here —Forbes‘ just named her one of America’s richest self-made women thanks to her lip kit business which turned into a $900 million business in the span of two years.

Forbes reported that her company, Kylie Cosmetics, has sold over $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, including an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone.

Watch the video to catch more of her vast handbag collection.