Kylie Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Halloween is a month-long affair in Kylie Jenner's household!

When it comes to the spooky holiday, the beauty mogul tends to go all-out for costumes and decorations (as does the rest of her family). Every year, she decks out her house with festive décor on the first day of October — she even transformed her home into a pumpkin patch in 2019 for a lavish kids' bash.

Often turning out multiple costumes each year, Jenner spares no expense, tapping designers like Mugler and Bryan Hearns for custom looks. Ranging from classic horror to pop culture icons, her Halloween costumes run the gamut, whether she's flying solo or coordinating with friends.

The reality star continues to outdo herself each year, and even when she opts for a casual get-up on the holiday, it's never without a glamorous touch. Keep reading for a look at some of Kylie Jenner's best Halloween costumes so far.

Kylie Jenner as the Bride of Chucky in 2014

Jenner went for classic horror in 2014, rocking matching costumes with then-boyfriend Tyga. Dressing as Tiffany Valentine from the 1998 film Bride of Chucky, she wore a white lace bodysuit, black leather jacket, white garters and black boots. She completed the character look with fake tattoos, a choker and black lipstick.

Kylie Jenner as a snow princess in 2015

Taking a completely different approach for her costume in 2015, Jenner channeled Elsa from Frozen in a snow princess get-up. The reality star attended a pre-Halloween party in a white furry mini skirt, a matching hooded crop top and white furry boots. She fully committed to the look, donning a straight blonde wig and white glitter eyeshadow.

Kylie Jenner as an assassin in 2015

Transforming once again, Jenner dressed as a sexy assassin for her second costume of 2015. The intricate look included an embellished bralette and matching maxi skirt, which she accessorized with shoulder plates, wrist plates and a sword. She even had her friends dress up as ninjas in black bodysuits to complete the group costume.

Kylie Jenner as a skeleton in 2016

Hosting a "dead dinner" for friends in 2016, Jenner went for a high-fashion skeleton look with the help of intricate makeup. She paired the black-and-white skeleton makeup with a sheer black dress that featured strategically placed floral appliqués. Letting her blood-red lips and skeletal contour take the spotlight, she styled her platinum blonde locks away from her face.

Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera in 2016

Jenner threw it back to the early aughts in 2016 with one of her most memorable costumes. She recreated Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video outfit, including every detail down to the nose ring and two-toned hair. She nailed the look wearing a white-and-red striped bikini top, red shorts and black-and-red chaps.

Her spot-on interpretation even got a shout-out from Aguilera herself, who later had Jenner wear another vintage Xtina look to her 36th birthday bash in December 2016.

Kylie Jenner as an angel in 2017

Jenner famously kept her first pregnancy a secret, so she didn't show off her full angel costume from 2017 until a year later. The all-white ensemble consisted of a sequin mini dress, lace-up heels, drop earrings and an icy makeup look. Of course, the standout accessory of the outfit was the pair of oversized wings she donned for the night.

Kylie Jenner as a butterfly in 2018

Celebrating her first Halloween as a mom, Jenner twinned with her daughter, Stormi Webster, in matching pink butterfly costumes in 2018. While Stormi was dressed in a pink onesie and a butterfly hair clip, Jenner opted for an iridescent bodysuit and pink lace-up heels. Both sported pink-and-black butterfly wings to finish off the look.

Kylie Jenner as a Barbie in 2018

gregswales.com.

For her next look, Jenner transformed herself into a life-sized Barbie by posing on a plastic stand inside a pink Barbie box. The look, which replicated an actual Mattel Barbie doll, included a metallic pink bodysuit, a statement necklace, a curly blonde wig and matching pink eyeshadow.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also wore a second Barbie-inspired costume, recreating the 25th Anniversary Barbie doll. This look featured a multi-colored mini dress in a geometric pattern, a long blonde wig with bangs, pink statement earrings and soft pink glam.

Kylie Jenner as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2018

In a dramatically different take on her previous angel costume, Jenner donned a look straight from the Victoria's Secret archives. She borrowed the sheer embellished bodysuit Candice Swanepoel wore at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and a pair of massive angel wings. The rest of the look included a nude Victoria's Secret bra, Rene Caovilla crystal sandals and bleached hair.

All the Kardashian-Jenner sisters dressed up as Victoria's Secret angels in 2018, posing for a group shot before heading out to a Halloween party.

Kylie Jenner as a storm in 2018

Jenner and her daughter opted for another playful mommy-and-me costume in 2018, dressing up as a thunderstorm in custom Alejandro Collection ensembles. Stormi wore a gold three-piece set that included a foam thunderbolt, while Jenner sported a puffy cloud-inspired mini dress with matching ankle-strap heels and a short platinum wig.

Kylie Jenner as a Fanta Girl in 2018

For her final look of the year, Jenner kept it fun by recreating the Fantanas — spokesmodels for the Fanta soda brand — with four of her close friends. Representing the pineapple Fanta flavor, the beauty mogul wore a yellow latex mini dress paired with matching gloves, white ankle boots and a blonde wig.

Kylie Jenner as a Playboy Bunny in 2019

Jenner went all-out in 2019 wearing at least five costumes and the first up was a Playboy bunny look she wore to BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's Playboy-themed Halloween bash. The star went for a classic Playboy bunny costume, which included a black strapless bodysuit, sheer black tights, a black-and-white bowtie, wrist cuffs and the iconic black bunny ears.

She kept her glam simple with a nude lip, winged eyeliner, bouncy waves and blue contacts.

Kylie Jenner as Madonna in 2019

Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram.

Portraying another pop culture icon, Jenner dressed up as the Madonna to Karanikolaou's Britney Spears, with the pair recreating the singers' outfits from their infamous 2003 VMAs performance. Jenner wore a blonde wig tied back in a sleek bun, a black tank top, form-fitting pants and a matching belt. She also sported a red lip and carried a black microphone prop to make the look even more spot-on.

Kylie Jenner as Ariel from The Little Mermaid in 2019

Jenner put a sexy spin on a classic princess costume with her portrayal of Ariel from The Little Mermaid. For the Disney-inspired ensemble, she wore a pearl-and-seashell strapless bra top, a green sequined skirt with a thigh-high slit and a white netted topper. The long red wig, pearl earrings and embellished clutch (shaped like Ariel's fish friend Flounder) were the finishing touches to this creative look.

Kylie Jenner as a Power Ranger in 2020

Jenner loves a group costume, and in 2020 it was all about the Power Rangers. She dressed up as the red Power Ranger, modifying the superhero uniform to be a fitted two-piece ensemble. The red-and-white look featured Power Rangers decals, a fiery red wig and futuristic glasses.

Kylie Jenner as a black cat in 2021

Jenner kept it low-key for Halloween in 2021, with the beauty mogul saying she was in "mommy mode" for that year's festivities. She donned a black jumpsuit, a leather trench coat, combat boots, black cat ears and cat makeup for a family outing with boyfriend Travis Scott and Stormi.