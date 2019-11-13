Kylie Jenner's Stylist Tokyo Stylez Takes 'First Step' in Her Transition, Undergoes Breast Surgery

Image zoom Tokyo Stylez Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez — the brains behind the wigs of Kylie Jenner and Cardi B — is opening up about her decision to transition.

On Saturday, Tokyo, 29, revealed she underwent breast augmentation and also liposuction on her waist.

The beauty star made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a fresh-faced selfie of herself resting in bed with bandages across her chest.

“Surgery was successful thanks again for all of you who had me in your prayers and supported me for making the decision to transition,” Tokyo wrote. “You guys have no idea having the support from you all means.”

She then went on to thank Dr. Matthew J Nykiel, who performed the surgery writing, “But most of all thanks @socalplasticsurgeon and @buttsbydesign for making my first step in transition a success.”

Although she is currently recovering, Tokyo went on to explain that she “can’t wait to heal and show you guys the final results.”

Tokyo’s comment section has since filled with a plethora of congratulatory messages including a sweet comment from celebrity makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.

“Proud of you that you choose to live in your truth,” Achemyan, who frequently dolls up Khloé Kardashian, wrote.

Last week, Tokyo told fans she was “up packing preparing for my surgery tomorrow.”

“You guys have no idea how excited I am to have these procedures done with @socalplasticsurgeon @buttsbydesign,” she wrote, adding, “I’ll keep you guys updated tomorrow on live etc until I go under wish me luck and say a prayer for me.”

Jenner, 22, sent her well wishes to Tokyo writing, “Good luck baby💕”

Tokyo went on to document the procedure, but the video has since expired.

Image zoom Ariel Tejada, Kylie Jenner and Tokyo Stylez Tokyo Stylez/Instagram

In addition to being proud of her new chapter, Tokyo previously opened up to PEOPLE about being one of Hollywood’s most sought after hair stylists.

“I am responsible for all her hair moments!” Tokyo told PEOPLE in 2018.

For over three years, Tokyo has given Jenner every bold cut and color change under the sun all without lifting a pair of scissors or mixing a bowl of hair dye. The secret: his masterfully made wigs.

From blunt brunette bobs to neon-tinged layers, Tokyo’s helped Jenner become a bona fide hair icon after starting off in the industry by simply designing wigs for cancer patients. Now, Tokyo boasts an impressive celebrity clientele, including Jenner, Cardi, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and plenty more.

Image zoom Tokyo Stylez and Cardi B Tokyo Stylez/Instagram

“I started making wigs for cancer patients originally. Just being able to help people and make people feel good about themselves and give them that confidence was a dream come true for me,” Tokyo said.

“My very first celebrity client was Tamar Braxton. But it wasn’t until I started with Kylie Jenner that my career [as a wig maker] really started to blossom. Kylie is a trendy, cool girl. She likes to have fun with her hair, so it was just me having fun with her. That is when everything took off into something really different.”