You Can Recreate Kylie Jenner's Exact Blonde Hair Color at Home for $54

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars at the hair salon to get Kylie Jenner’s golden blonde Barbie hair color. The star’s pro colorist Chris Appleton uses just three products you can buy for yourself for under $100.

After fans kept asking Appleton what he does to transform Jenner’s natural nearly black hue to a bright blonde, the hairstylist revealed his secrets in a detailed Instagram post. And surprisingly, recreating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s look is easier than you might expect.

“I love to use Lime Crime’s Unicorn Hair to tone Kylie’s hair,” Appleton says. “The formula has no chemicals, so it made her hair look beautiful and feel like silk. Not to mention, gold blonde is making a comeback. It’s great fun and such a pretty color.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Appleton mixes together Limecrime's Unicorn Hair Tint in Tweet ($16) and Limecrime's Unicorn Hair Mixer in Dilute ($16) and applies the formula to one-inch wide strands evenly from root to the ends. After leaving the mixture on for 45 minutes, he rinses the hair clean with lukewarm water.

To maintain her color, the pro makes sure Jenner uses ColorWow's Color Security Shampoo ($22) in between touch-ups. “[This is] a silicone-free formula that won’t dull the color,” Appleton explains.

If you’re not quite ready to take the plunge and go blonde like Jenner just yet, you can channel her look in other ways. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed on her Instagram Story that she has to wear prescription eyeglasses. Her frames of choice? Prada.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Just an announcement for everyone that’s asking: yes these are real glasses. When I was younger, I always wanted cute ass glasses, always wanted glasses. I had the best vision though,” Jenner said. “Now that I have to wear glasses, this s— sucks.”

She added, “And yes they are Prada for the one girl that just asked on Twitter, for anyone that wants them. They’re definitely the ones I get the most compliments on.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

After opening up about her glasses, Jenner started getting flooded with questions about it, so she explained that although her Prada frames are her favorite pair, she’s running low on her stock.

Jenner explained, “I had about four pairs [of the Prada glasses] but these are the last ones standing because I wear my glasses to watch TV at night and I end up falling asleep and I squash them all in the middle of the night.”

Luckily, there’s plenty more Prada frames anyone can purchase. Jenner’s favorite style — the Prada Linea Rossa — are found at any LensCrafters and can be yours too for $250.