Kylie Jenner Gets Decked Out in $2,500 Worth of Gucci x Disney Gear for Stormi's Birthday Trip

Kylie Jenner dressed totally on brand for her visit to Walt Disney World.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, brought family and friends to Disney World to celebrate daughter Stormi Webster’s 2nd birthday on February 1. And while Jenner wasn’t seen wearing the iconic Mickey or Minnie Mouse ears, she did get dressed up in plenty of other (quite pricey!) Disney-themed pieces.

Jenner showed off her theme park look on her Instagram Story, and the ensemble included multiple pieces from Gucci’s newly launched Mickey Mouse-themed limited edition collection. First, the star posted two close-up shots of her backside in an Instagram Story video, in which she flaunted the $1,100 Blue Disney x Gucci '80s denim jeans that feature an embroidered Mickey Mouse patch on the rear pocket.

She captioned the brief clip with two black heart emojis and a mouse emoji. Jenner also shared a full-length shot on her Instagram Story where she is seen wearing a $1,400 Disney x Gucci hooded sweatshirt with a playful illustration of Mickey and Minnie Mouse across the torso. Her outfit was completed with a $3,700 Dior embroidered canvas backpack, massive hoop earrings and a blue tie-dye trench coat.

Jenner posted multiple moments from the outing with Stormi and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott at Disney World, sharing a slideshow of photos on Instagram. “Moms club,” Jenner captioned the post, which shows her in the first photo posing alongside her friend and Star Lash Beauty Bar founder Yris Palmer.

The moms stood side by side while leaning against their daughters’ respective Fendi strollers. Palmer is mom to 3-year-old daughter Ayla.

In another cute photo, Jenner and her daughter are seen holding hands as they walked through the park. While Jenner did not include any photos of Scott in the post, a fan captured the exes together in a video also shared to Instagram.

In December, Jenner opened up about her plans for Stormi’s milestone birthday.

“Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday .. it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait,” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

She celebrated Stormi’s 1st birthday last year with an extravagant amusement park-themed party dubbed “StormiWorld” — a nod to Scott’s Astroworld album.