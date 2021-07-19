Here's Exactly Where to Get Kylie Jenner's Metallic Bikini — for as Little as $23
Kylie Jenner's latest swimwear selfie featured a subtle shoutout to sister Khloe Kardashian's Good American brand. Taking a moment out of her "Leo season" celebration, the makeup mogul posed for multiple photographs in a bikini that's part of Good American's latest swimwear launch.
After sharing a sun-filled snap that had her sprawled out across a plush lounge chair, Jenner took a close-up mirror selfie, confirming her choice of swimwear brand with an Instagram tag for Good American. Wearing the bikini wrap top in metallic gold, which is currently still available for purchase, Jenner matched the shimmering swimsuit with dainty accessories that included a necklace and ring.
Buy It! Good American Metallic Bikini Wrap Top, $59; goodamerican.com
Buy It! Good American Metallic Perfect Fit Bottom, $49; goodamerican.com
For her take on the wrap top, Jenner left the strings unwrapped and dangling. She wore the top's matching counterpart, the perfect fit bottom. Pulling the adjustable side straps taut, she situated the bottom high up on her legs.
The style is one of many metallic options included in Good American's summer launch. Those interested in a Kardashian-created swimsuit can also choose from a one-piece and bandeau top.
As for similar swimsuits, it's clear that all things shiny and stringy are trending in Hollywood. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wore string bikinis during a previous summer outing, while Paulina Porizkova enjoyed a tropical getaway in a metallic two-piece swimsuit. Copying the celebrity-approved colorway can be done in multiple ways. Select from styles including a high-waisted two-piece, a ruched rose gold suit, and a matte metallic gold bikini with halter ties.
Sparkle while you swim and choose from some metallic swimsuit options, below.
Buy It! Good American Metallic Sexy Twist Bandeau, $55; goodamerican.com
Buy It! Good American Metallic Waist Cincher Bottom, $59; goodamerican.com
Buy It! Jodimitty High-Waisted Split Bathing Suit, $24.59–$26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yauasopa One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Gary Majdell Liquid Metallic Bikini, $22.97; amazon.com
- Here's Exactly Where to Get Kylie Jenner's Metallic Bikini — for as Little as $23
- Ditch Your Jeans for These $30 Breathable Cotton Palazzo Pants That Are 'Perfect for the Summer Heat'
- TikTok Users and Amazon Reviewers Think These $26 Shorts Are Dupe for More Expensive Brands
- Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This $24 Mesh Tote That They Call the 'Perfect Beach Bag'