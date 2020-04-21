Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup Free While Stepping Out to Visit BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Even Kylie Jenner is keeping it comfy while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, stepped out for some fresh air (and a salty snack!) while sporting a makeup-free look and wearing everyone’s favorite quarantine attire: a tie-dye sweatsuit.

In the photo, Jenner looks happy as she picks up a water bottle and a bag of chips on her way to visit longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Despite the public appearance, a source recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashians are all social distancing at their respective homes to combat the virus’ spread: “Everyone is still staying at home,” the source said.

Kim Kardashian West revealed in a recent virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she briefly saw Jenner so that the makeup mogul could get her big sister glammed up before the remote talk show appearance.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen her ’cause the whole family is distancing,” Kardashian West said. “We haven’t even seen each other. So I snuck out and I am at my mom’s house in her glam room ’cause there’s a door from the outside so this is all she will let us in. And I had to get away from my kids.”

Kylie’s reunion with her BFF comes a few days after their joint Lasik eye surgery — and the post-op recovery process — was documented on last week’s episode of KUWTK.

“She’s a bit out of it, so I just want to make sure she’s okay, because the healthiest thing she can do right now is to get some rest,” Kris Jenner says in one clip.

To help take some stress off of her daughter, Kris gives her a “little bell” to ring whenever she needs something — and she doesn’t waste any time putting it to use.

“I just want some water in a glass with no ice and some lemon,” Kylie requests.

But before Kris can bring back the water, Kylie rings the bell again. “I really want some tacos,” she says.

Kris heads down to the kitchen to start cooking, while Kylie continues to call for her mom and ring the bell.

With Kylie unable to see due to her protective glasses, Kris has to feed the freshly-cooked tacos to her daughter. Getting a little revenge of her own, the family matriarch teases Kylie by pulling the taco away right before she goes in for a bite.

“This is so weird,” says Kylie, laughing.

The friends also filmed their surgery experience for Karanikolaou’s YouTube channel. In the video, titled “Two Surgeries in One Week,” both said they slept for five hours after getting home from the procedure.