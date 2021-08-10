Kylie Jenner Says Her Glam Sessions with Makeup Artist Ariel Tejada Take 3.5 Hours

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It takes quite a bit of time for the makeup mogul to get ready with her longtime pro, Ariel Tejada

Kylie Jenner loves getting her makeup done by her longtime pro Ariel Tejada. But they both agree that there's one aspect of their glam sessions that isn't ideal.

"At the end I'm happy. Every second is worth it but he takes forever," Jenner, 24, said in a YouTube video where Tejada created a look using her new Kylie Cosmetics 24K Birthday Collection.

Jenner said that her makeup with Tejada usually can take up to three-and-a-half hours, so while he works on her face beat, she needs to multitask. But Tejada said sometimes it makes his job a little more difficult. "You're always on your phone and sometimes I'm like, 'Look up. Look up. Look down.' And then she'll look up," he said, laughing.

"First of all I work on my phone all day and the only way I'm going to get through three-and-a-half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little bit," Jenner quipped.

As Tejada blended out Jenner's eyeshadow, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul addressed some rumors about a baby pink Dior blush that social media users thought she kept in her makeup kit.

"It's so funny, on TikTok everyone's been posting, 'Oh my god! It's a really pretty Dior blush.' But people are like, 'This is the blush that Kylie uses.' Do you ever wonder where people get this from?" Jenner asked Tejada.

"I've never spoken about what blush I use ever," Tejada said, shutting down the speculation that Jenner used to wear Dior's Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in Pink.

Jenner added, "I've never used it or owned it."

In fact, the duo normally combines various shades of blush to create Jenner's perfect pink shade. "Me and Kylie have forever mixed colors to create the most perfect shade of pink," Tejada said. "We would mix some of her original [Kylie Cosmetics] blushes with this pink eyeshadow to create a really pretty blue-pinky color."

Then, Jenner decided to create the Kylie Cosmetics Blush shade 'Winter Kiss' for the same effect. "There wasn't this very blue-y, blue-y pink," she said. "This one for us changed the game."

Earlier this summer Jenner relaunched her namesake makeup company with all-new, upgraded formulas and clean ingredient standards. The relaunch also marks the first time that Jenner's cosmetics will be available for purchase globally. International shoppers will soon have the chance to shop the new Kylie Cosmetics at select Harrods and Selfridges in the U.K., Douglas in Europe and Mecca in Australia.