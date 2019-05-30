Kylie Jenner always knocks it out of the park when it comes to thoughtful birthday gifts.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 21, spends so much time with her glam squad that they become family. So when it came time to celebrating her makeup artist Ariel Tejada’s 24th birthday, Jenner made sure to go all out. Besides throwing an epic surprise party for her glam guru and close friend, the star also surprised him with a special present.

During Tejada’s birthday dinner, Jenner handed him a beautifully wrapped present for him to open. Inside he found a sparkling diamond eternity band from XIV Karats that he had been eyeing for months. Tejada immediately broke down into tears hugging his friend and thanking her for the thoughtful gift.

Image zoom Instagram

“I love you!” Jenner said as she and Tejada emotionally embraced. “I’m always listening and he told me when we were doing glam he said, ‘Oh my god I just went back again. I saw this ring at XIV Karats. I’m so obsessed.’ And I was just like on my phone acting like I wasn’t listening and I’m like, ‘Oh really cool.'”

She continued: “And then I called XIV Karats after and I’m like, ‘What ring is Ariel looking at? What does he want?'”

Image zoom

Jenner also wrote Tejada a heartfelt note signed by herself and 15-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

“What a special soul you are. Thank you for being you. You are the bestest friend anyone could ask for. The world needs more of you… xo, Kylie and Stormi,” the card read.

Image zoom Ariel Tejada/Instagram

On his own Instagram Story, Tejada shared a close up shot of his new blinged out ring and thanked Jenner for the night to remember.

“I die for you @kylie jenner. Thank you for always being there!” he wrote. “Thank you for the best birthday ever! I would go to @xivkarats every month for like six months straight and look at this ring! Wishing I could own it! @kyliejenner I love thank you!! Sooooooo muchhh.”

Jenner and Tejada first started working together in 2015 after the reality star discovered the young makeup artist’s work while scrolling through Instagram.

“[Kylie said,] ‘I never do this, but I direct messaged him on Instagram and sent him my number.’ Her message was a picture of a black screen, and it said, ‘Look, whenever you’re in L.A., I want to work with you, let me know,” Tejada told Allure. “I messaged her back, ‘I’m available whenever. I’ll fly out tomorrow if I have to.'”