Kylie Jenner Gifts Cardi B a Baby Blue Birkin for the Rapper's 28th Birthday

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also attended Cardi B's birthday bash in Las Vegas over the weekend

Cardi B’s famous friends spared no expense for her 28th birthday this weekend.

The rapper unboxed several expensive gifts on her Instagram Story on Friday, with the standout piece being a blue Hermès Birkin bag from none other than Kylie Jenner.

“Omggg Thank you @kyliejenner haaannn rockin it tomoorrraaa,” Cardi captioned one photo of the handcrafted accessory (which usually range from $40,000 to $500,000 for a single bag).

On Saturday, Jenner attended Cardi's birthday bash in Las Vegas along with celebrities including Cardi's ex-husband Offset and her "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, who both posted several videos from the inside the party.

Cardi chartered a Playboy jet to arrive to her Sahara Desert-themed birthday bash, while Jenner flew into town in her own private plane.

The reality show star, 23, chose a peachy pink minidress and matching monochromatic makeup for the party. She posted two photos of her sparkly look on Instagram, captioning the second one simply, "peachy glam 🍑"

Cardi, meanwhile, stole the show in a Lena Berisha Spring/Summer 2020/2021 ensemble that consisted of a metallic gold corset and a white draped skirt. Her stylist, Kollin Carter, accessorized the Grecian goddess-inspired look with diamond earrings by Gismondi 1754 Jewelry.

The star later changed into something a little more comfortable: a sexy pink bikini.

"My walk on dumb cause I’m still drunk," she captioned a video of herself modeling the strappy two-piece.

Cardi also posted a photo of herself lying flat on the ground from inside the party as nearly 30 guests looked on.

Social media users were quick to call out the rapper for partying amid the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out the fact that only one person was wearing a mask in the Instagram snap.

"bruh thats so irresponsible yall forget we are in a worldwide pandemic," one person commented. "so celebrities don’t think social distancing applies to them too? got it," someone else added.

"shoutout to the one dude wearing a mask," a third person wrote.