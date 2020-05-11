Kylie Jenner Gave Her Sisters and Mom $5,495 Judith Leiber Crystal Clutches for Mother's Day

The Kardashian-Jenner family exchanged extravagant gifts for Mother's Day since they couldn't be together while social distancing

Kylie Jenner spared no expense on her sisters and mom to celebrate them this Mother's Day.

Since the Kardashian-Jenner family couldn't be together for the holiday since they've been social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kylie, 22, went all-out with special gifts for sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian West, 39, Khloé Kardashian, 35, and mom Kris Jenner, 64.

To add to the ladies' ever-growing Judith Leiber handbag collection, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave each family member a different colored wildcat crystal clutch, that retails for $5,495. "I mean, seriously Kylie? For Mother's Day? How beautiful," Kim said on her Instagram Story as she shared a video of the cobalt panther clutch she received.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé also thanked her younger sister for the extravagant Mother's Day present on her social media saying, "Awww, I love you my sissy @kyliejenner," she wrote along with a photo of her champagne colored exotic clutch, which is available now at Saks for a whopping $5,495.

Kourtney and Kim showed off a pile of additional gifts from Khloé, which included a blue Christian Dior makeup bag and a “Mommy's Little Quarantine Kit.”

Image zoom (L-R) back row: Reign, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian; front row: North, Penelope, Kendall Jenner and MJ Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kris also got in on the gift exchange, sending each of her children boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts to mark the occasion. “Omg @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body,” said the momager's oldest daughter shared Kourtney on her Instagram Story as she showed off the box of treats.

“Why does my mom do this to me?” Khloè said of the box of glazed Krispy Kreme donuts from her mom, “Stop sending me perfect things!”

After all the gift-giving, Kylie posted two adorable photos of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in honor of Mother's Day.

"this little love of mine 🤍 .. what a special gift it is to be a mother," the star wrote. "happy mother’s day to all the mamas ..."