Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Freckles as She Declares 'Stormi's Mom Has Got It Going on'

Kylie Jenner is showing off her natural features!

On Friday, the 21-year-old beauty mogul posed for a photo with popular makeup vlogger James Charles, proudly flaunting her freckles.

“Bare faced sisters 👼🏻 video coming soon,” Charles, who also highlighted his own freckles, captioned the shot.

In July, Jenner tweeted Charles asking if the two could make a video together in which Charles happily responded, “Yes sister it would be an honor.”

It was also in July that Jenner revealed via Instagram that she is no longer enhancing her lips with fillers in favor of a more natural look.

“I got rid of all my filler,” Jenner responded to a fan who noticed she looked different.

Shortly after baring her freckles, Jenner uploaded a photo of herself posing on the floor in a pair of black Gucci boots captioned, “Stormis mom has got it going onnnnnn.”

In September, nearly 8 months after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, Jenner opened up about how much her body has changed since welcoming her baby girl.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” Jenner told Glamour UK for the magazine’s Autumn/Winter 2018 issue. “But I really don’t care.”

Jenner also spoke candidly about her post-baby body on her YouTube page in July. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner explained. However, she noted, “People can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says ‘Creating Life Was One Of the Most Beautiful Moments Of My Life’

She said alongside best friend Jordyn Woods, “My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”

“And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”