Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Sexiest Little Black Bikini — Here’s Where to Buy It

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Self quarantine can’t stop Kylie Jenner from posting jaw-dropping footage of herself soaking up the sun for all of Instagram to see. Earlier this week, the 22-year-old entrepreneur shared a video of herself applying Kylie Skin sunscreen oil to the tune of Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You” poolside in a sexy black bikini. Although Jenner’s massive backyard is a site to be seen (and the video was clearly meant to promote her skincare brand’s new product), it’s her bikini that really takes center stage.

The barely-there suit is from Frankies Bikinis, a Los Angeles-based beachwear brand that counts Jenner and more A-listers — including Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid — as its fans. For her day in the sun, Jenner mixed and matched the brand’s Dreamy Top and Sadie Bottom. The top features ruched details and ties in the front for a unique look, while the bottoms offer thin straps and a thong cut ideal for achieving minimal tan lines. You can let the straps sit low on your hips or pull them up for a more modern, high-cut style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite the brand’s celebrity-approved status, both pieces are relatively affordable, totaling $165 for the set. While you might not be able to safely tan on the beach or visit a public pool right now, if you have access to a backyard, balcony, or rooftop, you can still get some use out of a new bikini for the warmer months ahead. Keep scrolling to shop Jenner’s exact style below.

Image zoom Frankie's Bikinis

Buy It! Frankies Bikinis Dreamy Top, $85; frankiesbikinis.com

Image zoom Frankie's Bikinis

Buy It! Frankies Bikinis Sadie Bottom, $80; frankiesbikinis.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.