Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Fit Frame While Wearing Skin-Tight Strapless Blue Dress

Kylie Jenner is feeling herself!

On Saturday, the new mother showed off her famous curves on social media while wearing a strapless blue dress that fit every inch of her body perfectly.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, opted to accessorize her sultry ensemble with a pair of blue sunglasses and an assortment of gold jewelry on both wrists.

In one of the images, Jenner gazed down at the camera while perching on what appeared to be a furry white chair, while in another she stood in front of it, with her hands in her hair and her hip cocked to one side.

Choosing to let the images speak for themselves, she simply captioned them with a diamond emoji.

Keeping the love-fest for the baby blue dress going, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to share another shot of herself leaning against a wall while holding a tiny purse in front of her hips.

Hours earlier, Jenner uploaded a sultry photo of herself posing on the floor in a pair of black Gucci boots.

The mother of one captioned the shot, “Stormis mom has got it going onnnnnn.”

In addition to all the self-love, the new mom hasn’t been shy about showering her 8-month-old daughter Stormi with affection.

On Tuesday, Jenner shared a sweet moment between her and her daughter as they looked out towards a beautiful beach sunset.

“You are my happy place,” the beauty mogul wrote alongside the sweet snaps, adding a butterfly emoji, a symbol that has been linked to the baby since Jenner was pregnant.

The last shot — and perhaps the sweetest one — features the smiling E! reality star, with windblown light pink and blonde locks, snuggling her baby girl while she holds her.

Since welcoming her daughter, Jenner has spoken at length about how she’s working on self-love in order to be a good example for her daughter.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum,” Jenner recently told Vogue Australia. “I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more.”

She added that since welcoming her daughter in February, “I actually feel like I love myself more. … I mean, I’m already a positive person but just having fun, being positive.”