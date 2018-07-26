Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves in Form-Fitting Chanel Mini Dress 5 Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner continues to document her post-baby body transformation on social media, and her latest post already has over 4,000,000 likes. The new mom and soon-to-be billionaire shared a photo of her famous curves in a form-fitting dress on Instagram five months after welcoming daughter Stormi.

The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 20, shared a classic mirror selfie wearing a curve-hugging strapless Chanel mini dress printed with the brand’s iconic double C logo all over.

Jenner also appears to have added a set of chest-length extensions to her hair after rocking her natural hair in a chic bob style for the past few weeks.

Although she did not caption her initial Instagram photo, Jenner shared an even closer-up view of her dress on her Instagram Story while sitting inside her car, adding in five black heart emoji alongside it.

The star’s older sister (and fellow new mom!) Khloé Kardashian complimented Jenner’s hot bod in the comments writing, “Wowwwwwwwww.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Even though Jenner admitted her body “bounced back super fast” since welcoming her daughter in February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star still struggled with her share of post-baby body insecurities.

“I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner remarked in a video posted on her YouTube page, before adding that “people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

She described the most significant ways her body has changed, explaining “My boobs are defiantly three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”

“And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before,” she continued.

In March, Jenner revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. during pregnancy in a now-deleted tweet during a Q&A session with fans and followers. That same month, Jenner said she started up waist training again to get her body back.

The star gave fans their first glimpse at her post-baby body just one month after giving birth in a Snapchat clip wearing underwear and pulling up her black shirt to reveal how her body looked from a side angle.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jenner is determined to get back into pre-pregnancy shape because she wants to be a “really hot young mom.”

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” an insider said. “She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” adding that she “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant.”