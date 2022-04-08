Kylie Jenner's Updates Old Hollywood Glam with Edgy Latex Gown on First Red Carpet Since Son's Birth

Kylie Jenner has served up another bombshell style moment!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and new mother of two attended the red carpet for the family's new Hulu series The Kardashians in a sexy head-to-toe latex look. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family posed in a sexy and edgy Hollywood glam custom dress designed by Coperni, complete with a train and knotted asymmetrical detailing, finished off by custom thigh-high Amina Muaddi boots, according to ELLE.

For her red carpet beauty, Jenner opted for a neutral smokey eye, blushed cheeks and a signature glossy lip and a slicked-back bun with face-framing pieces in the front.

kylie jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/instagram

The premiere, which was held at Goya Studios in Hollywood, marked the first red carpet appearance since Jenner 24, gave birth to her second child.

In March, she posted a video called "To Our Son" dedicated to her now 2-month-old son. Shortly after, she announced the change of son's name (originally Wolf) on her Instagram Story, writing, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." A source told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."

Kylie Jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Inset: Bryan Bedder/Getty

The mom of two has kept things low-key since the birth of her son.

A source told E! News that "Kylie has been soaking in this first month with her baby and hasn't been too focused on anything else," and that "she's enjoying the time bonding with Wolf and adjusting with her new family of four," referring to her life with 4-year-old daughter Stormi and rapper Travis Scott, 30.