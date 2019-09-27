Kylie Jenner has updated fans on her health after skipping a Paris Fashion Week appearance due to an illness which resulted in hospitalization.

While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, was set to attend the Balmain Spring 2020 fashion show and serve as the Artistic Director of Makeup, she ultimately told fans she was too sick to travel. Two days after pulling out of her scheduled appearance and taking a break from social media, Jenner returned to Instagram to tell fans that she’s on the mend.

“Alright, so before I get into this into this, I just want to stay thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers,” the star said on her Instagram Story, before previewing her soon-to-be-released Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain makeup collection.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

She added: “I really appreciate it. I’m feeling so much better.”

Jenner wrote a lengthy note to fans earlier this week to let them know she had to miss the Balmain fashion show because she was “really sick and unable to travel.”

“So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing],” she began her Tweet. “Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

Before cancelling her trip to Paris the star reportedly checked into a Los Angeles hospital with flu-like symptoms.

The makeup mogul was experiencing “a very painful throat and fever for several days and that’s why she was hospitalized,” a source told PEOPLE.

News of Jenner’s illness came shortly after a source told PEOPLE Jenner missed the Emmys because she was feeling sick. She was scheduled to appear alongside sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West as they presented the award for outstanding reality TV series on Sunday.