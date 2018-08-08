Kylie Jenner spared no expense on her 21st birthday makeup collection photo shoot.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who dropped her third annual Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection on Monday, went all out when it came to accessorizing for the sexy shoot.

In one sultry shot shared on her Instagram, Jenner revealed a hint of her post-pregnancy abs in a striped crop top and completed her look with a $6,000 black feather Alexander Wang headband that says “Party Animal” in rhinestones across the top.

The fashion designer debuted the custom headband created in partnership with milliner Stephen Jones at this New York Fashion Week runway show in September 2017. The range of $6,000 headpieces feature rhinestones and real feathers, and are only available for purchase at Alexander Wang stores.

Supermodel Bella Hadid modeled the exact design worn by Jenner in her birthday shoot, while the reality star’s older sister Kendall Jenner wore a similar version at the show which read, “Wangover.”

Jenner’s birthday collections for Kylie Cosmetics have always been one of the most special ones for her to create for fans.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21. I also can’t wait to share this collection with you guys. It is definitely the most personal collection that I have done so I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection,” Jenner said on Instagram Stories.

Since launching two days ago, many of the items in Jenner’s limited edition collection already sold out, but there’s still a selection of lip kits, liquid eye shadows and matte lipsticks available.