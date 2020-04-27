Kylie Jenner Embraces Her Freckles in Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stripped back from all the makeup and showed off her glowing complexion in some new barefaced selfies.

After the star, 22, shared that she had been keeping herself busy by experimenting with her Kylie Cosmetics makeup at home, Jenner wiped it all off and showed off her makeup-free skin and freckles with a few posts on Instagram.

“my skin these days 😍 @kylieskin,” the beauty mogul captioned a close-up shot of her bare face. Jenner tagged her skincare company Kylie Skin, which she launched in May 2019, giving fans insight on what products she uses to maintain her clear complexion.

Jenner also posted another selfie that showed off her skin from an even closer angle on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While Jenner’s been playing around with makeup and putting in extensions on occasion,most of the time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has gone all natural while she’s been social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,

Last week, the mom of one showed off her makeup-free skin and extensions-free shoulder-length bronde hair in a video clip on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom

During an Instagram Live with best friend Anastasia Karanikoloau, Jenner opened up about how staying at home has given her the opportunity to put down the hot tools and focus on getting her hair back to good health.

“This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said while running her hands through her bob-length hair.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” she continued, explaining that she’s been doing all kinds of hair masks and using argan oil.

Jenner isn’t just been giving her hair a breather — the star explained that she took off her beloved acrylic manicure and has been embracing natural, shorter nails too.

“I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats,” Jenner said. “My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we’re so natural Stass!”