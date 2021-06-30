Kylie Jenner Embraces Her 'Summer Feeling' in White Crop Top and Wide-Leg Multi-Pocket Jeans

Kylie Jenner channeled the 90s and the 2000s in a fun, summery look

Kylie Jenner is bringing the heat!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, showed off her sense of style as she posed outside in a series of photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

Jenner channeled 90s and 2000s aesthetics in her look. The reality star wore a one-shoulder white crop top, baggy wide-leg jeans with several pockets, blue pumps, clear sunglasses and a mini purse as she played with different camera angles.

"Summer feeling," the beauty mogul captioned the photos.

"I started my makeup line when I was just 17 and I felt it was time to elevate and join the VEGAN and CLEAN family 🤍," Jenner revealed in an Instagram post.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up during part one of the KUWTK reunion on June 17 that she launched her lip kits due to an "insecurity" with her lips.

"I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that," Jenner said. "From then on, I felt unkissable."