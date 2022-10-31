Kylie Jenner Turns Into 'Kyvira' in Spot-On Elvira Halloween Costume — See the Pics!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder put on her best tassel bra to channel the iconic Mistress of the Dark

By Hedy Phillips
Published on October 31, 2022 04:54 PM
Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

Who needs one Halloween costume when you can have two or three?

Kylie Jenner didn't stop at her first Halloween costume — a bride of Frankenstein look. The Kylie Cosmetics creator shared a second costume on her Instagram on Oct. 30, this time channeling the original mistress of the dark, Elvira.

Jenner, 25, posted several photo sets to Instagram, calling herself "Kyvira," and wearing a couple different Elvira-inspired looks. In the first, she's wearing a plunging black dress with a huge Elivra wig, sprawled out showing off her legs.

In the second post, Jenner is posing in front of an oversize spider web wearing Elvira's tassel bra set — which she paid tribute to in her Instagram Stories with a video of the real Elvira, played by Cassandra Peterson. In fact, Jenner shared side-by-side looks of all her Elvira outfits alongside Peterson's original getups.

In her final set of photos, shot by Jack Henry, Jenner is clad in a black bodysuit on top of a red blanket, again wearing Elvira's signature hairdo. Her makeup for the look was done by go-to artist Ariel Tejada, and her hair done by Jesus Guerrero.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner's famous friends were quick to shower the beauty mogul with praise for her spot-on Elvira impression. Lori Harvey dropped a handful of heart-eye emojis on one of her photos, while Normani commented, "there's moreeeeeee 🤤😍🖤," referencing Jenner's dedication to having multiple photoshoots in multiple costumes.

Big sis Khloé Kardashian also left a sweet note for Jenner, writing, "This body. Your soul! Your glamour puss," while their mom, Kris Jenner, left a string of hearts.

For Jenner's first Halloween costume this year, she dressed up as the bride of Frankenstein in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look.

The outfit was complete with the mummy-style dress and cloth wrapped around her body, an additional flowing white dress with opera gloves, a prop knife, black hair with a white streak and a stitched scar to tie it all in. Jenner shared three posts of the costume and struck some fitting poses in each of them.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

One pose saw Jenner screech with her hand by her mouth, another saw her bottomless with a knife in hand, and another featured Jenner strapped to a spooky examination table like the one featured in the classic Universal Frankenstein flicks.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The outfit and Jenner's poses offered a classic-yet-modern take on an iconic spooky character, and she got a handful of celebrity co-signs as a response. Kardashian, Rosalía, and Lauren Perez were just a few of the famous faces who were wooed by Jenner's look, with assistant Maguire Amundsen writing, "how can a character so scary be so hot."

On Halloween, Jenner posted a third Halloween costume on her Instagram, this one a sexy space girl who is off to "fight aliens." Wearing red latex and a blonde wig, Jenner is out of this world.

