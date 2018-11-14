Kylie Jenner‘s switching up her hair color yet again.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been rocking a warm golden, Barbie-inspired blonde hue since she made the dramatic change in honor of her 21st birthday in August, but she decided to transform her look during a late-night glam session Tuesday night.

Jenner shared a short clip of her new, ashy silver hair color and freshly chopped bob in an Instagram Story video posted at 10:21p.m., most likely after supporting boyfriend Travis Scott at the Atlanta stop of his Astroworld Tour.

But Jenner might not be keeping this color for long. Earlier this week, the reality star posted a throwback photo of herself pre-pregnancy with her natural chocolate brown color.

She captioned the shot, “almost ready for my dark hair #Throwback.”

As Jenner’s been touring the country with Scott and their 9-month-old daughter Stormi, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared updates about the status of her home as the Woolsey wildfires rage through northern and southern California.

“Fire is so close to my house,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday. “Hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best.”

The star also applauded the first responders saying, “Thank you to all the brave firemen fighting this fire back home.”

Jenner’s sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian evacuated out of harm’s way on Thursday night after two wildfires erupted. “It’s chaotic and devastating for everyone in the fire zone,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “Kim, Kourtney and Kylie are not only upset about their own situations, they are also thinking about everyone else affected.”

The source added, “They find it devastating on so many levels. Right now, they are evacuated with their families. They will, of course, help out others affected as soon as they can. For them, it’s all about the community they love so much.”

While Kim and husband Kanye West reportedly hired private firefighters to save their Hidden Hills home in Calabasas from the fire, Jenner’s dad Caitlyn Jenner relied on the Malibu Fire Department to save her home.

“Okay, a quick update! We finally made it back to the house. Sophia’s here!” the former Olympian said in a video of herself, close friend Sophia Hutchins and their two dogs — Baxter and Bertha — at Caitlyn’s home.

“Yay, our house made it! There’s Baxter, Bertha made it,” she added.

As of Monday morning, the Woolsey Fire, which is affecting residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties and has decimated homes of many Southern California residents, had burned 91,572 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

“We’re very, very lucky,” said Jenner.

Hutchins added, “We’re thinking of everyone and praying for everyone. Hoping you’re all safe with your loved ones.”

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, theLos Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.