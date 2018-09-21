So long blondie! Kylie Jenner ditched her light locks and showed off her freshly dyed pastel pink hue on Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, had fans wondering if she was just wearing a wig or actually switched up her color when she revealed the new look while posing in Kanye West‘s new Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers and a strapless white mini dress. But PEOPLE can confirm Jenner’s pretty pink is the real deal.

KarJenner-loved hairstylist Chris Appleton took credit for the star’s look, which he created by using a cocktail of two semi-permanent hair dyes from Lime Crime.

“Think pink 💖 LOVE this pink we did on @kyliejenner To get the look I was super gentle on the hair and used @limecrimemakeup unicorn color in Kawail and used dilute mixer to make a super soft frosted pink,” Appleton said on Instagram.

To create the perfect pale pink, Appleton mixed together Lime Crime's Unicorn Hair Tint in the shades Kawaii (a soft purple) and Bunny (a true millennial pink), then muted it out with the Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Mixer in Dilute.

“To maintain it, I used Color Wow’s Kale Cocktail to reinforce the bonds of the hair, which is really important to keep the hair in the best condition after a major transformation,” he said. “To finish, I layered the hair with Color Wow’s Dream Coat to give it a perfect glossy finish.”

Appleton also took Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West from platinum blonde to pink in March before the star went back to her dark hair.

For Jenner’s big 21st birthday bash on Aug. 10, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had Appleton color her hair golden blonde.

“Kylie is her own person — the whole idea — it’s not the predicted icy blonde. It’s a real transformation but it’s really golden. She likes to have fun with her hair. She’s been dark for a while, so it was time to change it up,” Appleton told Allure.

“It’s beautiful golden fun,” he added. “So many people stay away from gold. As a stylist, you’re taught that gold is hit and miss, but it’s really beautiful. It’s any girl’s dream.”