Kylie Jenner‘s famous for switching up her hair color temporarily with the help of really realistic wigs. But last night at her 21st birthday bash, the star debuted a new golden blonde look that’s actually her real hair.

Jenner turned to pro Chris Appleton, who also took Kim Kardashian West icy blonde last year, to transform her look in honor of her birthday.

“Kylie is her own person — the whole idea — it’s not the predicted icy blonde. It’s a real transformation but it’s really golden. She likes to have fun with her hair. She’s been dark for a while, so it was time to change it up,” Appleton told Allure.

Instead of a cool-toned hue, Appleton said Jenner really wanted a warmer color not many women tend to go towards.

“It’s beautiful golden fun,” Appleton says of the hue. “So many people stay away from gold. As a stylist, you’re taught that gold is hit and miss, but it’s really beautiful. It’s any girl’s dream,” he said.

It wasn’t a simple process to take Jenner from her deep brunette shade to such a light color. According to Appleton, he slowly transitioned the star to blonde over two full days of processing out of her own home.

“You’re pushing your hair to its limits. It can look really damaged. Hair has to be rich and healthy. It has to look like a new Barbie,” Appleton explained. “I take it very slowly and always do it over two days or longer. I gently lightened her hair in sessions — getting that right delicate gold is the hardest thing.”

Jenner rang in her 21st birthday last night with a huge bash in L.A. where she was joined by sisters — Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — along with boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner.

Since one outfit wasn’t enough, the birthday girl stole the show in both a long sleeve, short magenta Dundas dress and later, a pink Swarovski-crystal covered LaBourjoisie jumpsuit which was made custom for the event and has a retail value of $8,000.

The festivities reached their peak with Kris’ emotional toast to her youngest daughter, captured by the (nearly) billion dollar beauty mogul’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

In her speech, the momager reminisced about watching Kylie grow up — giving a shout-out to her youngest child and Scott’s 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.