Kylie Jenner Donates $1M to Australia Relief Effort After 'Unintentional' Fur Slippers Gaffe

Kylie Jenner is donating $1 million to various relief efforts in Australia amid the devastating bushfires, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. The star’s generous donation comes after she faced backlash for posting a photo wearing mink fur slippers on social media, while simultaneously raising awareness about the rising death toll of animals in Southern Australia via her Instagram stories.

Fans felt that Jenner, 22 was hypocritical after she shared a pic of herself wearing $1,480 Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers amid the wildfires devastation, which have claimed the lives of at least 25 people, burned through more than 11 million acres and taken the lives of at least half a billion animals since they sparked in September. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul previously posted several Instagram Stories raising awareness about the fires.

But a source tells PEOPLE that Jenner wants to do whatever she can to help Australia.

“That post was completely unintentional,” the insider says. “Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused.”

Image zoom Baron/Shutterstock; Instagram

Jenner’s donation comes shortly after after older sister Kim Kardashian West, 39, clapped back at a fan who accused her family of not donating to the Australian wildfires relief efforts on Twitter Sunday night.

In the original since-deleted tweet that tagged Kardashian West along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie, the fan wrote: “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.”

RELATED: How to Help Australian Fire Victims and the Half a Billion Animals Impacted by the Blazes

Kardashian West replied by saying that just because they haven’t spoken out about making donations, doesn’t mean they aren’t doing their part.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kardashian West tweeted.

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

Jenner joins a growing list of celebrities who have pledged to help, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Pink, Celeste Barber and Chris Hemsworth.

Tragically, as of Monday, at least 25 people had died as a result of the ongoing crisis, and experts say that the fires will go on for months, NPR reported.

Find more information on how to help those affected by the Australian fires.