Kim Kardashian West enlisted the help of sister Kylie Jenner‘s makeup expertise for her first remote TV appearance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, has been social distancing and was unable to have her usual hair stylist and makeup artist do her glam, Kardashian West had Jenner, 22, do her hair and makeup for her virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m in my mom’s glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don’t have anyone to do it and I’m not that good so she like did all my makeup,” the star told Jimmy Fallon, who was shooting the talk show from his own home.

Image zoom The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

She continued by saying this marked the first time she’s seen her younger sister since the family began social distancing (Jenner’s been isolating for at least 20 days). “And that’s the first time I’ve seen her cause the whole family is distancing. We haven’t even seen each other. So I snuck out and I am at my mom’s house in her glam room cause there’s a door from the outside so this is all she will let us in. And I had to get away from my kids,” Kardashian West said.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Wants to Go Blonde After Quarantine Lifts: ‘My Hair Will Be So Healthy’

While the mom of four said it’s been hard to homeschool and entertain all four kids — daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months — she found that they’ve enjoyed building forts.

“Every room in the house is like a different fort,” Kardashian West explained.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Needs Ideas for Entertaining Kids While Social Distancing: ‘Suggestions Would Help!’

Kardashian West shared an important message about social distancing with her mom Kris Jenner, 64, last week. “We are sitting six feet apart, having lunch together,” she said in a video, which shows herself and her mom eating together while sitting on opposite sides of her kitchen table.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/instagram

Kardashian West also shared that she and Jenner also went for a walk while maintaining their distance from one another.

“We just went in our backyard,” the star said. “I just want you guys to be encouraged that social distancing is definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get over this curve.”

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, all Californians — almost 40 million people in total — are to remain inside their residences under the new directive and will only be allowed out to pick up food and other essential items. The order is in place until further notice.

As of Tuesday, at least 163,575 people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 3,073 patients with the virus have died.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.