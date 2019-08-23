See Inside Kylie Jenner's Swoon-Worthy Designer Shoe Closet: 'I Have a Problem'

Kylie Jenner‘s designer shoe closet is a fashionista’s dream.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul has a true eye for fashion, so it’s no surprise that she has one of the most enviable shoe collections we’ve seen. Nearly six months after Jenner was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes, the star gave fans an inside look at the pricey designer footwear she splurges on. After going on a shoe shopping spree, Jenner posted a series of photos of her swoon-worthy purchases, including trendy styles from Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

“Went shoe shopping today,” Jenner captioned a photo of herself wearing a pair of $1,250 crystal-embellished canvas Gucci sandals (available at Net-a-Porter). The photo also featured two pairs of Balenciaga pointed-toe fringe pumps in black and white, which retail for $995 each at Barney's New York.

Next, Jenner modeled her newly-purchased pair of red hot Balenciaga pumps with a ribbon ankle strap, which she wore with an anklet.

Finally, the star showed off her new Bottega Veneta flat chocolate leather sandals, which can be purchased at Orchard Mile for $690.

Once Jenner completed her shoe shopping haul, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of her entire shoe collection, which appears to be organized by brand and color.

“I have a problem??” Jenner jokingly captioned the photo, featuring heels by Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Gucci to name a few.

Jenner’s shoe collection isn’t the only enviable part of her home. When she renovated her Hidden Hills abode with the help of interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, the pair took special care in designing her four (!) massive clothing and handbag closets.

“There is a huge closet for her regular everyday clothes. Then she has a workout closet which is strictly for workout clothes. And then obviously there is a purse closet that is dedicated to her collection of incredible bags,” Lawrence-Bullard told PEOPLE exclusively.

“And she also has a fitting room, where the stylists come and bring collections for Kylie to try on and to create outfits,” he added.

Lawrence-Bullard estimated that Jenner owns at least 400 designer purses that are “mostly Hermès, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi.”

He added, “Lots of them are collectors items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.”

Jenner gave fans a tour of her purse closet in a YouTube video she shared in August 2018.

Her dreamy purse palace featured an immense collection of Hermès Birkin bags (there are at least 23 pieces by the brand!), vintage Prada and the entire Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration.

In the video, Jenner revealed that the one purse she would save from her house during a fire would be her crocodile Hermès Birkin, and called her entire collection her “investments.”