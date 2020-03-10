Kylie Jenner Posted 5 Instagram Photos in This Sold-Out Dress — Get the Look Starting at $21

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Yesterday, Kylie Jenner posted not one, not two, not three or four, but five photos in the same outfit on Instagram. Even if she had posted the look just once, we still would have stopped in our scrolling tracks to take in her long-sleeved denim dress and matching quilted-denim Chanel handbag. In a string of posts — the first of which was an album of three different poses — the 22-year-old billionaire showed off her new “bronde” hair in a jean-on-jean look that may just be the chicest iteration of a Canadian tuxedo yet.

Her wardrobe choice is also an ideal outfit for transitioning from chilly winter days to warmish spring weather. On those mornings when the forecast promises haphazard temperature fluctuations every hour, or when you’re not sure what your office thermostat’s situation will be, denim is a reliable material to keep you comfortable no matter what happens.

Kylie’s exact dress is Cotton Citizen’s Caballo Dress, which comes in her blue wash as well as in black denim. The dress is already sold out on Revolve, so if you want her exact outfit from another retailer, you should probably act fast. If, however, you can’t really stomach the steep $445 price tag of her Cotton Citizen dress, we’ve got you covered with 12 similar styles for less. Shop our favorites below, and grab a denim handbag while you’re at it, like the Quilted Denim Crossbody from Coach or Zadig & Voltaire’s Lolita Jean’s Denim Crossbody Bag.

Image zoom

Buy It! Allegra K Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Button Down Denim Shirt Dress, $38.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Topshop Long Sleeve Stretch Denim Shirtdress, $75; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Chouyatou Women’s Cap Sleeve Bodycon Button Placket Denim Dress, $26.50; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Ultimate Western Dress, $54.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Goodthreads Women’s Tencel Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $20.68-$35.87; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Design by Olivia Women’s Short Sleeve Button Down Boyfriend Denim Shirt Dress, $12-$31.97; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Free People Bo Long Sleeve Denim Utility Minidress, $148; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! 7 For All Mankind Long Sleeve Denim Shirtdress, $295; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Madewell Denim Love-Sleeve Romper in Vasey Wash, $128; madewell.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Elliatt Solange Dress, $112 (orig. $180); revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Grlfrnd Amina Dress, $149 (orig. $248); revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Topshop Denim Shirtdress, $95; nordstrom.com

