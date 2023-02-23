Kylie Jenner Denies She Mocked Selena Gomez Over Her Eyebrows: 'No Shade Towards Selena Ever'

Kylie Jenner is hitting back at claims she mocked Selena Gomez.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, denied throwing shade at the singer, 30, on Wednesday as she responded to a TikTok video that accused her of mocking Gomez's eyebrows.

Commenting beneath the video posted by user @devotedly.yours, the mother-of-two wrote, "'this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Actress Gomez echoed Jenner's thoughts, adding, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" in the comments section according to Hollywood Life.

The "Wolves" singer also added a single red heart emoji on a second video posted by @devotedly.yours while pointing out Jenner's earlier denial of throwing shade in her direction.

Kylie Jenner's TikTok comment. TikTok

The comments came after Jenner shared Instagram videos and pictures of her brows while saying she had "accidentally laminated [her] eyebrows too much."

Some took this as an attempt to mock Gomez who earlier posted that she had "laminated my brows too much" on the same day in an attempt to emulate supermodel Bella Hadid's look.

Gomez also referred to Hadid, 26, as her "girl crush", appearing to put rumors of a feud between the pair, who both dated rapper The Weeknd, to rest.

Later in the day the Kardashians star posted a selfie on her Story to address the issue and wrote, "this was an accident?" It was followed by what appeared to be a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her friend Hailey Bieber which was zoomed in on their eyebrows.

Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez TikTok

Back in November, Gomez addressed a series of photos of herself and Bieber, 26, who is married to her former on/off boyfriend of eight years, musician Justin Bieber.

Proving it's all love between the pair, the Only Murders in the Building star told Vulture that there was no big to-do to be made over the pictures, which saw her and Bieber posing with their arms around one another.

"Yeah, it's not a big deal," she told the outlet. "It's not even a thing."