Kylie Jenner Denies Alex Rodriguez's Claim She Talked About Her Wealth at the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is clarifying some remarks that Alex Rodriguez recently made about their conversation at the Met Gala last month.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated published on Tuesday, the baseball star said he sat at the same table as Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner, at the annual fashion event.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez, 43, said, according to the outlet. “Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] … Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

But in response to a PEOPLE article covering Rodriguez’s remarks in Sports Illustrated, Jenner, 21, denied that their conversation revolved around her wealth.

“Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she said on Twitter, adding shrug and face-palm emojis to the tweet.

Fans quickly came to Jenner’s defense in the comments of her tweet Tuesday.

“Sis everyone just jealous of you, you rule an empire,” one fan said.

“I’d hate to be Alex Rodriguez right now….” added another Twitter user.

“Lmfao I believe her because she never call people out…das how u know,” chimed in another.

“Doesn’t even sound like something she would say. I don’t know her personally but I never see her bragging about it on social media,” mused another fan.

In March, Jenner was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine, passing Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told Forbes at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

But despite her growing beauty business, Jenner told PAPER in February that she doesn’t feel like life has changed much since hitting the billionaire milestone.

“I don’t define myself by how much I have,” she told the outlet. “I honestly don’t wake up even thinking about it.”