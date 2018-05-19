Kylie Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Dress to Her San Francisco Store Opening Amid Drama

Kylie Jenner is a lot of things – a reality star, a new mom and a makeup mogul – but she insists she is not a person who is late by choice.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, has defended herself in a series of tweets after fans and critics expressed outrage for having to wait hours for her to show up to the opening of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up store in San Francisco, California, on Friday.

Blaming local police for her tardiness, Jenner kicked off her series of five tweets writing, “Ok for the few complaints I see saying I showed up ‘4 hours late’ to my pop up. I want to make it clear I don’t get to choose what time I go. I would be there an hour before it opens if it were up to me.”

The Lip Kit entrepreneur also clarified that security issues were out of her hands.

“It’s up to the police who shut down the street at a certain time and let me know when they believe I should come because I feel strongly about being there to see everyone’s faces,” she stated in a follow-up post.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As thousands showed up for the opening of Jenner’s Northern California shop, many complained about the extended wait time they endured.

Clint Brewer/Splash News

Clint Brewer/Splash News

“I came there a day early and set the store up myself so it would be PERFECT for you guys. if I didn’t love doing these pop ups and seeing you all I wouldn’t do them at all!” Jenner wrote.

ok for the few complaints i see saying i showed up “4 hours late” to my pop up. I want to make it clear i don’t get to choose what time i go. i would be there an hour before it opens if it were up to me. but it’s up to the police who … — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

shut down the street at a certain time and let me know when they believe i should come because i feel strongly about being there to see everyone’s faces. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

Kylie legit got there 6 hours late and was there for 10 seconds lmfao but it was a fun experience :)) pic.twitter.com/xg9Y2RHYcy — V (@Babyv_____) May 19, 2018

@KylieJenner shows up hours late then leaves after 5 minutes while the people who keep her rich waited all day and camped out — LANEGŌØN🍒 (@_ptvdestiny) May 18, 2018

“Just gets to me when I see comments like I made everyone wait and I showed up hours late. when that’s just not the truth of the situation,” she said, adding, “But on a positive note .. today truly was amazing!!! I love meeting you guys. We are such a strong team.”

When she did finally welcome the large crowds outside her store, Jenner, who was dressed in a ruched nude bodycon dress, was seen waving and taking selfies with fans inside.

Kylie Jenner

The store opening incident is the second time Jenner has clapped back this week.

Following rumors that swirled alleging the reality star’s 3-month-old daughter Stormi was fathered by her former bodyguard Tim Chung, she used Instagram on Monday to clear the air once and for all.

“Stormi’s Parents,” Jenner captioned a photo of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott at the 2018 Met Gala, where they recently made their red-carpet debut as a couple.

The relationship between the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her rapper boyfriend, 26, “couldn’t be stronger” after the birth of their daughter, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better,” said the insider, adding, “Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on.”

Continued the source of the new parents’ dynamic, “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”