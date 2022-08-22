Kylie Jenner Defends Her Oversize Pout in TikTok Video: 'It's the Filter, but Go Off'

Kylie Jenner's shutting down the lip-shamers.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a TikTok on Sunday with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, and in the video, both women's lips appear more oversize than usual. But when trolls started coming into the comments to shame Jenner for it, she immediately shut it down.

"It's the filter, but go off," Jenner replied to a comment slamming her oversize lips.

In fact, the comments section is overrun with viewers discussing both Jenner's and Karanikolaou's lips in the video. Both women appear to have overlined lips with a neutral color on them, but the filter they're using makes them appear larger than they are.

Jenner, 25, has been very vocal about her previous lip fillers, admitting in 2015 that she had temporary filler put in. In an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians that aired back in May 2015, she said, "I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do. I'm just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet, because everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything."

Part of her reasoning for getting fillers, she later said, was her insecurity over how thin her natural lips are — which was pointed out by a boy she kissed as a teen. She told Andy Cohen during the 2021 KUWTK reunion, "I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The mother of two later shared similar sentiments during a 2017 episode of her E! series, Life of Kylie.

"I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips," she said. "And then finally I was like, this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done."

After years of getting lip fillers, though, Jenner admitted in 2018 that she'd stopped. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram with her new (old) lips, and fans were quick to make note of her appearance.

"She looks like the old Kylie here idk why," one fan wrote in the comments section, to which Jenner responded, "I got rid of all my filler," with two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji.

Her break from lip filler didn't last long, though, and Jenner shared an Instagram Story in October 2018 with her plump lips back in place. In the picture, she confirmed she was once again making her pout more voluptuous when she thanked Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills "for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!"

Pawnta Abrahim, board certified nurse practitioner at Motykie Med Spa in Beverly Hills and the one responsible for Jenner's lips, told Refinery29 soon after that they like to keep it "natural" when it comes to filler.

"We went the natural route for her touch-up since she's so naturally beautiful and a new mom," the nurse said. "A lot of people get fillers because they're getting older and losing the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she's so young that it has nothing to do with aging. For her, it's just about adding a little pout to her lips," the nurse said. Abrahim also made sure to note, "She doesn't do anything else, just lip fillers."