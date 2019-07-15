Kylie Jenner doesn’t want body shamers to mess with her BFF.

Jenner, 21, immediately jumped to the defense of her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou after an Instagram critic left a comment telling her to take a bikini photo down because her skin looked like it was “rippling.”

The commenter wrote: “Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered.”

Without missing a beat, Jenner popped into the Instagram comments section to applaud Karanikolaou’s beautiful un-airbrushed body.

“@inkerella_leave her thick thighs and phat pussy out of this!!!!!!” the Kylie Skin mogul wrote.

Karanikolaou also clapped back at the critic in the comments. “@inkerella_uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out 😂,” she said.

Image zoom Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram

Image zoom Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram

Once Jenner and Karanikolaou commented, the original critic replied to the star to say her message was being misinterpreted. “@kyliejenner take it as an insult it was all good intentions lol 🤷🏼‍♀️ my natural thick thighs don’t do that tho.”

Image zoom Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram

This isn’t the only time Jenner has shut down Instagram critics while she and her closest friends share pics from their Turks and Caicos vacation as they celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin’s body line.

After Jenner posted a sultry nude photo wearing nothing more than a massive straw hat while covering up her nether regions by crossing her legs and arms, beauty influencer Amanda Ensing wrote a comment that insinuated the star took inspiration from a photo she posted last month.

“This photo looks awfully familiar 🧐😅,” Ensing wrote, referencing a nude shot she shared that gave off similar vibes as Jenner’s. Like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, the YouTuber sported an oversized straw hat that hid her face and concealed her naked torso by crossing her arms and legs.

But according to Jenner, that wasn’t the case.

“from the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Jenner wrote as she referenced older sister Kim Kardashian West.