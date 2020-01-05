Kylie Jenner Debuts First Major Hair Change of 2020 with New 'Yummy' Color

Kylie Jenner is already changing things up this new year!

On Friday, the 22-year-old debuted her first hair change of the new decade, sharing a series of photos with her fresh sunshine yellow locks.

“Yummy 🍋💛💛,” Jenner captioned the first post, which was taken while she was standing in front of a car and wearing a skin-tight blue and gray snake-print dress with a yellow purse to match.

The mom of one later uploaded three more photos in front of a white wall with her bright new hair cascading over her shoulders.

Jenner’s caption coincided with the release of Justin Bieber‘s music video for his new single “Yummy.” Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin commented on Jenner’s post, writing, “YUP,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

“yummy is right 🤤🤤,” her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou commented on Jenner’s first post. Meanwhile sister Khloé Kardashian added, “I know! I know! You’re gorgeous! Even with yellow hair.”

The day before, the beauty mogul also teased a new Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection 2020 with some help from her baby girl Stormi Webster, who turns 2 on Feb. 1.

Jenner shared a photo on Instagram Thursday of her daughter looking over a spread of color swatches and a mock-up of a product named after Stormi with pink packaging covered in butterflies.

“Coming soon.. ☺️💜🦋” Jenner, 22, captioned the photo, with several fans commenting that they were looking forward to the upcoming collection.

Also recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took some time to ring in the new year on Wednesday while partying with her friends.

Jenner uploaded a series of photos from the festivities, which she captioned, “When the tequila hits.”

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling wore a silver sequined mini dress for the occasion, which — according to video shared on her Instagram Story — she paired with thigh-high matching boots. She accessorized her look with two sparkling necklaces, a stack of diamond rings, and champagne-colored makeup with a bronze gold cat-eye and matching nail polish.

2019 was a big year for Jenner, who was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes as part of their annual billionaires ranking, surpassing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for the title.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told the magazine at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

While some have criticized and questioned whether she was deserving of the “self-made” part of her title, Jenner has said that her parents cut her off at age 15.

“I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” Jenner previously told PAPER magazine, adding that “the self-made thing is true.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”