Kylie Jenner Debuts One of Her Shortest Hairstyles Ever — See the Blunt Bob

When it comes to her hair, Kylie Jenner's the queen of reinvention. From waist-length locks to wildly fun-colored wigs, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is never afraid to push the beauty boundaries. Lately, the star's embraced her signature look — long, black waves — but decided to switch things up for a girls' night out on the town on Monday evening.

Before heading to her beloved sushi spot Nobu Malibu with sister Kendall Jenner, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, showed off her curve-hugging spandex catsuit and new above-the-shoulder bob in a few Instagram Story videos.

It's unclear whether Jenner got a fresh new chop before her night out or simply removed her hair extensions (which she frequently puts in for added length and volume) to get this natural, shorter length.

On her car ride over to the restaurant, Jenner posted another Instagram Story video without any filters — something new she's been trying out.

"Just over here still living the no filter life," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the clip.

She previously posted other selfies taking advantage of the natural sunlight and opting to go without Instagram filters. "no filter. happy Monday," Jenner wrote on one Instagram post earlier this week.

She added, "We gotta get back to the no filter life."

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, Jenner embraced the makeup-free life and often shared photos of herself without hair extensions in. During an Instagram Live she told her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou that she wanted to focus on hair health while in quarantine.

"This is the first time I've worn my natural hair," the makeup mogul said while running her hands through her bob-length hair.