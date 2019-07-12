Kylie Jenner Debuts Kylie Skin Body Products in Nearly Nude Video: See Travis Scott's Reaction!

Kylie Jenner debuted the newest additions to her Kylie Skin line with a steaming hot promo video.

After much anticipation the beauty mogul, 21, unveiled the summer body care-focused launches that she’s teased over the past few weeks. In the sultry video, Jenner can be seen on the floor nearly nude and wearing only a Haus of PinkLemonaid rhinestone cover-up dress as the camera panned over her body to reveal her un-retouched leg scar and butt tattoo.

In between sultry shots of her curves, Jenner can be seen applying three new Kylie Skin launches to her body. First, the star pumps a body lotion on her legs and seductively massages it into her skin. Next, she mists what seems to be a refreshing facial spray on her face.

The final product Jenner shows looks like a body scrub which she squeezes onto her thighs and rubs all over her body.

It’s unclear whether or not the star has any more exciting products up her sleeve for this drop, which she says is “coming soon.”

Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott seemed to approve of her scantily-clad promotional video. In the comments of her Instagram post, Scott wrote, “🕯🕯🕯🧨🔥👸.”

Jenner expanded her empire with Kylie Skin in May 2019 after growing Kylie Cosmetics into a near-billion dollar business since its launch over three years ago.

Her initial launch included a Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum, Eye Cream and Makeup Removing Wipes.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” Jenner said on Instagram.

She continued: “Building my makeup line from the ground-up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!”

However, her launch didn’t come without controversy. Before the products even got in the hands of customers, the internet slammed Jenner for creating a face scrub with crushed walnut shell powder, which some say is too abrasive for the skin.

“Kinda shocked Kylie’s scrub is a walnut scrub. That sounds so 2013 right? Lmao I don’t mean it in a bad way but aren’t those types of scrubs too abrasive for the skin? Don’t they cause like tiny scratches? I feel like I don’t see them anymore,” beauty influencer Kathleen Fuentes tweeted.

Another person tweeted: “Soooo bad for the skin. Please check out @LaBeautyologist !!! NO scrubs, y’all.” Someone else said: “I gave up on physical/ scrub exfoliant a long time ago. Acid exfoliators are so much better and they’re not abrasive. There are acid lip exfoliators in the market but they’re mostly Asian products.”

According to N.Y.C. dermatologist and The Beauty of Dirty Skin author, Dr. Whitney Bowe, walnut face scrubs won’t irritate skin in theory if they’re “ground into a fine powder and tested on skin in a clinical trial,” but in general, she does not recommend physical exfoliators to her patients.

“Nuts or nut shells can create micro-tears in the skin, damaging the delicate barrier and triggering inflammation which can exacerbate skin conditions like acne, eczema, rosacea or even lead to premature aging,” Dr. Bowe says. “One of the biggest skincare mistakes people make is to over-scrub or over-exfoliate their skin.”

Instead, she recommends chemical exfoliation, which use ingredients like alpha hydroxy acid (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acid (BHAs) to dissolve away the dead layer of skin. “It’s more gentle and controlled exfoliation, especially if you have sensitive skin. Physical scrubs are more prone to error, like people pushing too hard which causes them to overdo it.”