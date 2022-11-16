Kylie Jenner Wears Dazzling Crown and Corset Gown at Thierry Mugler Exhibition: 'Mugler King'

Kylie Jenner is the ultimate Mugler muse.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, stole the show in an intricate jeweled crown and black gown at the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Tuesday.

Dubbing herself "mugler king" on Instagram, Kylie teamed the elaborate headpiece with a black, corset-style gown complete with a feathered mermaid-style silhouette and long black gloves trimmed with fur, all from the Mugler archives.

The Kardashians star's edgy, regal look, kicked off a showcase of bold looks by the late French designer Thierry Mugler, who often referred to his ensembles as "glamazon" before his death in January.

"Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum," the mom-of-two wrote in another post featuring multiple photos from the event.

"Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history," Kylie added. "Thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it's there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler."

Revealing a white cloak and bold tights for her "inside" look, Kylie's hair was later redesigned into a long style coiffed with large, pin-curls on top. The gallery also showcased storyboard-style drawings of Kylie's fairy tale look.

Actress Aashka Goradia Goble simply stated, "QUEEN" in all caps, while Vanessa Hudgens wrote "Wowza."

Others attending the lavish opening included Lourdes Leon, Laverne Cox, Tinashe, Julia Fox and fashion designer Jill Stuart.

Mugler began designing in the 1970s and became known for his dramatic, avant-garde creations worn by celebrities including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, George Michael, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, Katy Perry, and Rihanna.

"It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler," the designer's team wrote in January following news of his death.

The statement added that Mugler was "A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day."