For Kylie Jenner, beauty is a significant part of her life: It’s one of the ways she’s expressed herself since she was a teenager, it’s the reason she’s on her way to becoming a ‘self-made’ billionaire, and now, it’s an avenue through which she hopes her daughter, Stormi, will express herself once she’s old enough.

In a new video for Vogue Australia, Jenner, wearing little to no makeup, opens up about what beauty means to her: confidence, and being herself — something her family has allowed her to do as she’s grown up. And now that she’s a mom, the 21-year-old says she plans on sharing those same values with her five-month-old daughter.

In the video, Jenner shares that the beauty lesson she hopes to teach Stormi is to “just be carefree and experiment with her look and who she wants to be.” And considering her mom’s makeup empire, that shouldn’t be a problem.

But makeup isn’t the only thing that Jenner equates with beauty. The star, who says she felt the most confident when she was a child, says having her daughter was “one of the most beautiful moments” of her life. “It’s hard to explain why,” she says. “It’s just — when you’ve experienced it, you understand.”