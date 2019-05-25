Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Form-Fitting Top and Matching Lace-Up Pants for Latest ‘Date Night’

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

One hot mama!

Kylie Jenner was dressed to impress on Friday night, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemingly prepared for a night out on the town with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Sharing some images of her steamy look on social media, the 21-year-old makeup mogul showed off her fit figure in an almost entirely monochromatic outfit.

In the photos, Jenner wore a form-fitting white top and a pair of color-coordinated pants, which featured a sexy lace-up detail all along the sides.

Adding a dash of color to the look, Jenner accessorized her outfit with some bright green heels, as well as a black and white purse.

“Date night,” she simply captioned one of the snaps, while adding alongside a separate post that she had done her own makeup for the evening.

Although Scott didn’t make an appearance in any of the sultry social media snaps, just days earlier, Jenner applauded the rapper, 28, on social media.

While onstage at last weekend’s Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Scott stood in solidarity with those fighting against Alabama’s strict new abortion law, and vowed to donate all of the profits from that night’s merchandise sales to Planned Parenthood.

“We feel for those out in Alabama. I love y’all,” he told attendees, in a fan-recorded video posted online. “I just wanted you to know that love is the strongest feeling we have.”

Jenner went on to share a post on her own page proudly announcing the news, adding a series of heart emojis.

Ever the loving boyfriend, Scott also pulled out all the stops for his love on Mother’s Day this year.

After starting off her day by taking their 15-month-old daughter Stormi on a walk — and taking a dip in the pool together — Scott surprised Jenner with a beachside family dinner in Malibu.

“To a private dinner at my favorite place with my family,” she captioned a photo of Stormi staring out at the water. “Thank you @travisscott for the best Mother’s Day.”

And Scott clearly knows his girlfriend’s tastes well because last but not least, the rapper gifted Jenner with a pink crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, valued at around $50,000.

In an extra sweet touch, Scott went on to share a touching Mother’s Day tribute to Jenner.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the amazing Moms of the world,” he wrote online, alongside a photograph of both Jenner, as well as one of his own mother.