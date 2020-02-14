Kylie Jenner Says Hairstylist ‘Cut Off All My Hair’ After She Went for a Trim

Kylie Jenner just switched up her look.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, revealed a new short bob haircut on Instagram Thursday — one that she wasn’t expecting to get.

“@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” the beauty mogul jokingly complains in her Instagram stories, showing off her freshly chopped chin-length wet hair in a black-and-white video.

But Guerrero defended himself in a playful reply on Instagram; he shared Jenner’s story and added: “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”

Guerrero is one of Jenner’s go-to stylists and just worked on the star for her Harper’s Bazaar March 2020 cover, where she channeled Marie Antoinette in a voluptuous blonde updo and donned dark wavy hair that hit just above her backside.

Ahead of her major haircut, the mother of one styled her previously-long hair in a braid for a pre-Valentine’s Day party on Wednesday night, where she wore a sexy curve-hugging red bodysuit with “Body” printed across the front from emerging brand, Body by Raven Tracy.

She teamed her one-piece with a massive diamond watch, multiple diamond rings and a heart-shaped Judith Leiber clutch, for an on-theme ensemble.

“someone said there was a vday party ♥️♥️♥️” she captioned a pair of photos on Instagram.

After Jenner posted her outfit from Body by Raven Tracey, the bodysuit sold out (as to be expected). The brand’s Instagram account shared the same photo with the caption, “KYLIE IN BODYYYYY! But i have one question… should we restock ??? Yes or no!?”

While it’s unclear who hosted the Valentine’s Day party, the star was seen leaving dinner at Roku Japanese Restaurant in West Hollywood wearing the same red curve-hugging outfit.

The reality star’s short ‘do is her second major hair change of 2020.

On January 3, Jenner debuted a fresh sunshine yellow color on Instagram, which she captioned: “Yummy 🍋💛💛.”

Jenner revealed more angles of her fresh hue in three other Instagram posts, featuring a picture of her with a matching yellow croc-embossed handbag and two images of her wearing a bob version of the yellow wig.

Jenner’s “Yummy” captioned coincided with the release of Justin Bieber‘s music video for his new single “Yummy.” Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin commented on Jenner’s post, writing, “YUP,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

“yummy is right 🤤🤤,” her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou commented on Jenner’s first post. Meanwhile sister Khloé Kardashian added, “I know! I know! You’re gorgeous! Even with yellow hair.”