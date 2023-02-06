Kylie Jenner Is a 'Daydream' in Crystal-Bedazzled Chanel Bikini Poolside Photo

The reality star showed off her curves in a barely-there swimsuit covered in sparkly studs

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 6, 2023 11:41 PM

Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner's latest poolside look is bringing the bling!

The 25-year-old beauty mogul posted a series of shots to Instagram of herself relaxing in a bikini — which despite its tiny size, packed a visual wallop with its triad of neon shades and a liberal application of sparkling crystals.

"Daydream," Jenner captioned the post.

According to Page Six, the suit is a vintage classic from Chanel and part of the fashion house's spring 1995 show designed by Karl Lagerfeld. In one of the shots posted to Instagram, the designer's iconic double-C logo can be seen spelled out in bling on the backside of the thong-style bottoms.

Jenner has been rocking a series of skimpy looks in the past few days, most recently having shared snaps from her getaway on Instagram on Friday, where she sported a sultry long-sleeved sheer black top with a string wrapped around her waist. She paired that look with paisley double-strap bikini bottoms from the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 line.

Earlier this week, Kylie was seen getting some quality beachside rest and relaxation in the Caribbean.

The mom of two, fresh off the front row from numerous Paris Fashion Week shows, was spotted in Turks and Caicos taking a solo dip in a black spaghetti strap bralette bikini top, matching thong bikini bottoms, workwear-inspired sunnies and a few delicate bangles.

Other pictures of the star oceanside showed her wearing a neon green sarong skirt, which when adjusted provided a look at a red ink tattoo on her backside of the word sanity spelled phonetically, ("'sa-nǝ-té") which she got in 2016.

