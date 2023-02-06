Lifestyle Style Kylie Jenner Is a 'Daydream' in Crystal-Bedazzled Chanel Bikini Poolside Photo The reality star showed off her curves in a barely-there swimsuit covered in sparkly studs By Wendy Geller Published on February 6, 2023 11:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram Kylie Jenner's latest poolside look is bringing the bling! The 25-year-old beauty mogul posted a series of shots to Instagram of herself relaxing in a bikini — which despite its tiny size, packed a visual wallop with its triad of neon shades and a liberal application of sparkling crystals. Kylie Jenner Sparks in Sequins for 25th Birthday Celebrations: 'Twenty Fine' "Daydream," Jenner captioned the post. According to Page Six, the suit is a vintage classic from Chanel and part of the fashion house's spring 1995 show designed by Karl Lagerfeld. In one of the shots posted to Instagram, the designer's iconic double-C logo can be seen spelled out in bling on the backside of the thong-style bottoms. RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner "Loves Being a Mom" Jenner has been rocking a series of skimpy looks in the past few days, most recently having shared snaps from her getaway on Instagram on Friday, where she sported a sultry long-sleeved sheer black top with a string wrapped around her waist. She paired that look with paisley double-strap bikini bottoms from the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 line. Earlier this week, Kylie was seen getting some quality beachside rest and relaxation in the Caribbean. Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In' The mom of two, fresh off the front row from numerous Paris Fashion Week shows, was spotted in Turks and Caicos taking a solo dip in a black spaghetti strap bralette bikini top, matching thong bikini bottoms, workwear-inspired sunnies and a few delicate bangles. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Other pictures of the star oceanside showed her wearing a neon green sarong skirt, which when adjusted provided a look at a red ink tattoo on her backside of the word sanity spelled phonetically, ("'sa-nǝ-té") which she got in 2016.