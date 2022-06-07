Kylie Jenner Creates a Daring Optical Illusion in a 'Naked Bikini': 'Free the Nipple'

The mom-of-two made a bold statement with her latest swimwear look

Kylie Jenner is letting loose!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared a risqué social media post on Monday but fans might have to look twice before realizing all is not what it seems.

Jenner created somewhat of an optical illusion by wearing a triangle bikini that made her appear topless at first glance.

On a closer inspection of the two snaps she posted to Instagram –– which she captioned "free the nipple" –– it's clear the reality TV star is rocking a two-piece featuring a cheeky graphic.

The bikini created, by Lotta Volkova for Jean Paul Gaultier, is known as the "Naked Bikini" for obvious reasons.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In one snap the mother-of-two is seen throwing a hand up in the air as her natural dark hair blows in the breeze. A second similar photograph shows Jenner catching some rays under dark sunglasses.

Jenner's Instagram post garnered comments from the likes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Malika Haqq who joined in writing, "FREE THEM."

The photos are the latest in a series of sizzling swimwear snaps from the businesswoman who recently appeared in a silver one-piece.

The Kardashians star - who has her own brand of bathing suits under the Kylie Swim name - has been keeping followers updated on her sun-soaked adventures lately.

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Silver Swimsuit Amid 'Lake Life' Vacation https://www.instagram.com/p/CeWIvdqr1Or/?hl=en Credit: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Jenner - who gave birth to a son in February and also has a daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - appeared to be at the Amangari resort in the newly-shared images.

Her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are also big fans of the serene spot in Canyon Point, Utah. Other stars who have visited include Drew Barrymore, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Amangiri is a five-star resort located in a desert setting and a beautiful mountain backdrop. It's situated in the Grand Circle, the largest concentration of national parks in the U.S.

The decor at the resort has a color scheme inspired by its natural surroundings, but Jenner didn't show much of that in her latest Instagram gallery.

Each suite also opens up to a private terrace, and a water pavilion with a sauna, steam room and cold plunge pool are available.

The spa at Amangiri reflects the "holistic principles and healing traditions of the Navajo people," according to the hotel's website.