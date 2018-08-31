Getting your hands on the next Kylie Jenner lip kit launch will soon be as easy as stopping into a local Ulta store.

After nearly three years of selling her products exclusively on her Kylie Cosmetics website (aside from short brick-and-mortar pop-up shops), makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is finally taking her products mainstream. The star just announced that she’s bringing the brand to Ulta stores across the country — and it all kicks off during the 2018 holiday season.

“I’m so excited to let you guys know that @KylieCosmetics will be coming to all @ultabeauty stores around the country this holiday,” Jenner announced on Twitter Thursday. “More to come…”

And Ulta is just as excited for the launch. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the brand confirmed Jenner’s announcement, saying, “We are pleased to confirm Kylie Cosmetics will launch exclusively in all Ulta Beauty stores and online this holiday season. While this is all the information available at this time, we will provide more details closer to launch.”

Prior to this announcement, the new mom only briefly experimented with storefront locations, as she hosted pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles, and brought her products into Topshop’s N.Y.C. storefront for a limited time. But now, with a permanent fixture in all of Ulta’s 1,124 stores across 49 states, fans will have unlimited access to her lip products, highlighters, blushes and more — without having to rush to place an online order and wait for the star’s box to arrive in the mail.

The move will also likely expand the 21-year-old reality star’s net worth, which was recently reported to be approaching $1 billion.

Forbes, who recently named Jenner as one of the richest “self-made” women, reports that Jenner’s namesake brand has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch in November 2015, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the mogul’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Jenner maintains sole ownership of.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” Jenner said of Instagram and Twitter’s effect on her brand’s rapid growth. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

Soon, that access will be bigger (and easier!) than ever before.