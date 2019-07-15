Kylie Jenner called out beauty influencer Amanda Ensing after the YouTube star accused Jenner of copying her Instagram pose.

When the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin mogul, 21, posted a sultry nude photo wearing nothing more than a massive straw hat while covering up her nether regions by crossing her legs and arms, the internet flooded Jenner’s Instagram comments with love. But Ensing, who has over 1.4 million Instagram followers, left a message on Jenner’s pic that insinuated the star took inspiration from a photo she posted last month.

“This photo looks awfully familiar 🧐😅,” Ensing wrote, referencing a nude shot she shared that gave off similar vibes as Jenner’s. Like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, the YouTuber sported an oversized straw hat that hid her face and concealed her naked torso by crossing her arms and legs.

But according to Jenner, that wasn’t the case. Despite the similarities, the reality star clapped back at Ensing’s copycat accusation a few hours after the comment was left on her post.

“from the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Jenner wrote as she referenced older sister Kim Kardashian West‘s wise words.

Ensing has yet to publicly reply to Jenner’s comment.

Jenner snapped her sexy shot during a girls’ getaway to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the second summer drop from her Kylie Skin brand. The reality star brought along all her closest friends, including Sofia Richie, Ariel Tejada, Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolao, who Jenner’s been twinning with the entire trip.

The BFFs kicked off their weekend of matching looks with baby blue ensembles. Karanikalao jokingly captioned a photo of the pair, “just when you thought the twin pics were over 💍.”

Jenner also made it clear that matching with her best friend was intentional. “just another twin pic walkin through your feed.. 💍,” the star captioned a photo of the duo strutting in their pastel outfits.

Jenner and Karanikalao kept the matching looks coming as the weekend went on.

The “partners in crime” changed into matching crop top and legging ensembles by former Yeezy designer Maisie Wilen — Jenner’s in lime green and Karanikalao’s in burgundy — as they stood confidently on a spiral staircase.

“green & purple got me goin in circles,” Jenner captioned the pic.

After Jenner’s longtime best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly made out with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, the reality star as been getting closer with other friends in her inner circle.

“So Jordyn, do you miss her, wanna be friends with her?” Kardashian, 35, asked Jenner in a KUWTK clip.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason — for me, for you, for her, for everybody,” Jenner replied.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul added that because she and Woods had such a strong bond and spent so much time together, she “needed” some time to be able to experience life on her own.

“She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together,” Jenner told Kardashian. “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”

The star added, “Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others.”