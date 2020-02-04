Kylie Jenner Channels Marie Antoinette at Kylie Cosmetics HQ for Harper's Bazaar Cover Shoot

Kylie Jenner transformed into high-fashion royalty for the March cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Channeling Marie Antoinette in a classic 18th century platinum pouf wig and extravagant couture ensembles, Kylie, 22, brought regal elegance to her latest photo shoot inspired by the French queen and fashion icon’s decadent lifestyle. In one adorable shot, the beauty mogul pulled 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in for a sweet moment.

As the mother and daughter duo sat in her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters surrounded by a plethora of pink desserts, Kylie, wearing an ivory Stella McCartney dress and feather-adorned Piers Atkinson headband, held a smiling Stormi close to her chest.

In another photo, Kylie brought the drama in a peach Giambattista Valli Haute Couture confection with an enormous billowing tiered tulle skirt. She also posed with one of her Italian Greyhounds in her lap wearing a strapless bubblegum pink Oscar de la Renta gown and opulent rose-shaped J.R. Malpere headpiece. And in another photo, she takes a break at the water cooler in a cutout black swimsuit with her white wig in-tact.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the concept of the shoot was a fashionable riff on Jenner’s status of pop culture royalty that plays on the idea that she’s both a beauty queen and savvy entrepreneur. Her business chops were put on full display last year when she sold a majority stake in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin business to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million, which valued the brand at over $1 billion.

“I think it was just time,” Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar of the deal with Coty. “I mean, we have a great team. But it’s me and my mom kind of leading the pack, which will still be the case. Nothing’s going to change. But hopefully we can expand and get a big infrastructure behind Kylie Cosmetics, and go worldwide and get more amazing people on the team to expand the business.”

Kylie’s famous momager Kris Jenner has helped her get the beauty empire off the ground and told the outlet the business is something the star’s wanted to do since she was a teen.

“Kylie does all of the creative stuff—she’s the CEO, CMO, CCO,” Kris said. “She’s been so amazing, the way she has grown this company. I’m like the COO. I help keep everything running behind the scenes. But she had this vision when she was 15, and it’s been remarkable to watch it come to life, to step back and see it evolve.”

Kylie added: “I didn’t think that this could really be my job. I always loved makeup, though. I wanted to watch tutorials. I would play with my own makeup or my mom’s. I’ve always loved makeup, and I was obsessed with lipstick.”