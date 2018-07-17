Kylie Jenner Channels Kim Kardashian in Sexy Bodysuit for Post-Baby Shoot with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner took a style cue from Kim Kardashian West for her first post-baby magazine cover shoot for GQ alongside boyfriend Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul sits on the rapper’s lap in a high cut, plunging black bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination for the magazine’s August 2018 cover. Flashback to five years ago, after Jenner’s older sister Kardashian West gave birth to daughter North West, the 37-year-old star posed in a nearly identical skimpy bodysuit for a sexy selfie she later featured in her book, Selfish.

Jenner, 20, doesn’t just follow in Kardashian West’s fashion footsteps. The star tells GQ her sister and brother-in-law Kanye West are the ones that taught her to be more assertive when it comes to creative things in her career — like her cover shoot.

“I just want the best cover photos for me and for you guys,” Jenner tells the magazine as she and Scott, 26, shot the cover. She adds, “People are going to turn it into a meme.”

For the young couple’s first shoot together since going public with their relationship in April 2017 and welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, Jenner and Scott open up about how they first met, the “Kardashian curse” and of course, Jenner’s cosmetics empire.

“The reason I got into makeup is it’s all about making yourself feel better,” she says. Although right now Jenner’s company is an online-only business (with a few limited edition pop-up stores), she tells GQ there are plans to expand Kylie Cosmetics into brick-and-mortar shops permanently. “I really want to create an experience,” Jenner says.

Just last week, Jenner made headlines when she was named one of the most successful (and youngest!) female entrepreneurs in the country by Forbes, which values her cosmetics empire at $900 million and predicts her to soon become the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

After launching her namesake makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner’s used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest growing companies in the beauty business. Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the mogul’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Jenner maintains sole ownership of.

On top of her rapidly growing cosmetics company, the star also banks from product endorsements (she’s done sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more), her Keeping Up with the Kardashians paycheck, Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal, which brings her estimated total worth to $900 million, according to Forbes.

Jenner credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she says in the Forbes cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”