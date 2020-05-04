Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Her Hair Color Looking Brassy: 'Needs a Major Tone Situation'

Kylie Jenner's keeping it real when it comes to her current hair journey.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, has been embracing her natural, extensions-free hair much more than ever before as she stays at home. Now she is opening up about how challenging it is to maintain her bronde hue without the help of her colorist.

While spending Sunday with ex Travis Scott, 28, and their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster at Jenner's new $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate in Los Angeles, the star snapped a selfie (with an eye color-changing filter) and revealed her hair has started to become brassy.

"my hair needs a major tone situation," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the Instagram Story photo.

Recently, Jenner recently clapped back at an Instagram commenter her called her out when she wore extensions that were a shade lighter than her natural roots.

The user commented, “Kylie honey, you need some blending on that hair.” Jenner fired back saying, “i know bitch it’s been a long day."

Since the star isn't able to go to the salon or have her colorist come over to do a touch-up, Jenner will either need to embrace her warmer, golden bronde hue or try an at-home treatment to tone down the brass. "I’ve always told you the best way to keep your color fresh is to do a gloss between color services,” celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, who has her own collection of easy-to-use at-home in-shower gloss available at Target, said.

A violet color-depositing shampoo and conditioner could also help Jenner. "You can also use Redken’s Color Extend Blondage Shampoo and Conditioner — which smells amazing! — and neutralizes yellow tones to give blondes a little pick me up," says Adrianna Norton, colorist at Cutler Salon in N.Y.C.