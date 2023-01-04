Lifestyle Style Cargo Pants Are Still Very Much a Thing in 2023, According to Kylie Jenner She wore a $495 camo pair for lunch with Kendall and the Biebers By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth It's that time of year when celebrities flock to Aspen, Colorado to hit the slopes in sleek ski gear. A-listers like Kate Hudson, Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum, and the Hadid sisters have all been spotted in the winter hotspot over the past few weeks. And many of them are dressing to impress off the mountain, too — including Kylie Jenner. On New Year's Day, the beauty mogul grabbed lunch with sister Kendall and close friends Justin and Hailey Bieber in the ski town. For the snowy outing, Jenner wore a white shirt, a shearling leather jacket, camouflage cargo pants, and a chestnut pair of platform Ugg boots. BACKGRID Her outerwear and footwear choices fit right in with recent trends: Florence Pugh and Kate Hudson put the edgy jacket on our radar last month, and countless stars have given the short-yet-tall Uggs their seal of approval so far this season. However, it's been a while since we've seen a pair of cargo pants in the wild — but according to Jenner, they're still in. Early last year, cargo pants took Hollywood by storm. Everyone from Hilary Duff to Kate Middleton was spotted in the '90s boy band-esque bottoms in 2022, and it looks like the nostalgic trend isn't going anywhere in the new year. Jenner's exact camo cargo pants ring in at $495, but you don't have to dish out that much to try the utilitarian style yourself. This low-rise pair closely resembles The Kardashians star's pick, but at $74, it costs a fraction of the price. Nordstrom Buy It! Edikted Aya Camo Print Low-Rise Cargo Pants, $73.60; nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you want to spend even less, Amazon has several under-$40 pairs of women's cargo pants, like this high-waisted pick that shoppers call "super comfy and flattering" and this jogger version that has racked up more than 1,700 five-star ratings. Amazon Buy It! Denim Collection High Waist Camo Cargo Pants, $35.95; amazon.com Prefer a lightweight, comfy fabric? These camo cargo pants fit the bill. Over 7,000 shoppers have given the breathable joggers their seal of approval, and reviewers love the adjustable waistband, functional pockets, and soft material. Amazon Buy It! Libin Women's Cargo Joggers, $33.98; amazon.com Green and brown aren't the only colors that look cool in a camo print — gray, tan, and cream are a more neutral combo that blends in more. Take this stone wash style from Spanx, which is on sale for $90, or this toffee-colored pick from Nordstrom that's just $68. These tight silhouettes are more similar to Princess Kate's cargo pants of choice. Nordstrom Buy It! Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'solution Camo High Waist Cuff Ankle Pants, $68; nordstrom.com No matter which style of camo cargo pants you choose — baggy, skinny, low-rise, high-rise — you can rest easy knowing you're in good company (with more than the members of *NSYNC) wearing the '90s trend. Below, shop more camo cargo pants from Amazon, Abercrombie, Zappos, and Spanx. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com Zappos Buy It! Sanctuary Rebel Pants, $59.40 (orig. $99); zappos.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie '90s Baggy Cargo Pants, $35.99 at checkout (orig. $80); abercrombie.com Amazon Buy It! DressMeCB High-Waisted Camo Cargo Pants, $38.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore 8 Fail-Safe Holiday Gifts You Should Buy Today, According to a Shopping Writer Jennifer Lopez Went Book Shopping in a Festive Coat Featuring the Classic Print Hollywood Returns to Every Year