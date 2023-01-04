Cargo Pants Are Still Very Much a Thing in 2023, According to Kylie Jenner

It's that time of year when celebrities flock to Aspen, Colorado to hit the slopes in sleek ski gear. A-listers like Kate Hudson, Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum, and the Hadid sisters have all been spotted in the winter hotspot over the past few weeks. And many of them are dressing to impress off the mountain, too — including Kylie Jenner.

On New Year's Day, the beauty mogul grabbed lunch with sister Kendall and close friends Justin and Hailey Bieber in the ski town. For the snowy outing, Jenner wore a white shirt, a shearling leather jacket, camouflage cargo pants, and a chestnut pair of platform Ugg boots.

BACKGRID

Her outerwear and footwear choices fit right in with recent trends: Florence Pugh and Kate Hudson put the edgy jacket on our radar last month, and countless stars have given the short-yet-tall Uggs their seal of approval so far this season. However, it's been a while since we've seen a pair of cargo pants in the wild — but according to Jenner, they're still in.

Early last year, cargo pants took Hollywood by storm. Everyone from Hilary Duff to Kate Middleton was spotted in the '90s boy band-esque bottoms in 2022, and it looks like the nostalgic trend isn't going anywhere in the new year.

Jenner's exact camo cargo pants ring in at $495, but you don't have to dish out that much to try the utilitarian style yourself. This low-rise pair closely resembles The Kardashians star's pick, but at $74, it costs a fraction of the price.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Aya Camo Print Low-Rise Cargo Pants, $73.60; nordstrom.com

If you want to spend even less, Amazon has several under-$40 pairs of women's cargo pants, like this high-waisted pick that shoppers call "super comfy and flattering" and this jogger version that has racked up more than 1,700 five-star ratings.

Amazon

Buy It! Denim Collection High Waist Camo Cargo Pants, $35.95; amazon.com

Prefer a lightweight, comfy fabric? These camo cargo pants fit the bill. Over 7,000 shoppers have given the breathable joggers their seal of approval, and reviewers love the adjustable waistband, functional pockets, and soft material.

Amazon

Buy It! Libin Women's Cargo Joggers, $33.98; amazon.com

Green and brown aren't the only colors that look cool in a camo print — gray, tan, and cream are a more neutral combo that blends in more. Take this stone wash style from Spanx, which is on sale for $90, or this toffee-colored pick from Nordstrom that's just $68. These tight silhouettes are more similar to Princess Kate's cargo pants of choice.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'solution Camo High Waist Cuff Ankle Pants, $68; nordstrom.com

No matter which style of camo cargo pants you choose — baggy, skinny, low-rise, high-rise — you can rest easy knowing you're in good company (with more than the members of *NSYNC) wearing the '90s trend. Below, shop more camo cargo pants from Amazon, Abercrombie, Zappos, and Spanx.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Zappos

Buy It! Sanctuary Rebel Pants, $59.40 (orig. $99); zappos.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie '90s Baggy Cargo Pants, $35.99 at checkout (orig. $80); abercrombie.com

Amazon

Buy It! DressMeCB High-Waisted Camo Cargo Pants, $38.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.