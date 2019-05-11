Just when you thought Kylie Jenner‘s purse collection couldn’t be any more outrageous, the makeup mogul has bought two limited-edition vintage Louis Vuitton bags priced at over $20,000 each.

Jenner, 21, made the steep purchase at What Goes Around Comes Around NYC — a store the Kardashians frequent to find the most exclusive luxury vintage handbags and accessories.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder first showed off her new eye candy last month when she wished her “hubby” Travis Scott a happy birthday with a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

In one of the shots, Jenner can be seen posing in a bathroom mirror, wearing the Louis Vuitton Multicolor Monogram Mink Fur Bum Bag around her waist, as Scott, 28, nuzzles his head on her neck.

Jenner dropped $24,500 on the bag.

On April 8, Jenner debuted the other bag while out in Los Angeles. In the photo posted on Instagram, she wore the 1996 Vivienne Westwood for Louis Vuitton Monogram Bum Bag around her waist and paired it with a white blouse and light wash denim.

That bag was also sold to Jenner for $24,500.

The new purses are presumably housed in Jenner’s massive handbag closet.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister took fans on a tour of her purse palace in August of last year, letting fans see her immense collection of Hermés Birkin bags, vintage Prada and the entire Louis Vuitton X Supreme collaboration she owns.

In the video, she reveals that the one purse she would save from her house during a fire would be her crocodile Hermès Birkin.

While she also calls out her Dalmatian-print and all-black Birkins as some of her favorites, one that has special meaning is the mini pink Birkin sister Kourtney Kardashian gave her, because it’s going to be her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster‘s first purse.

“Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts, so when she gave me this last year it was really special,” says Jenner. “This one I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says, ‘Mommy I want to carry a purse.'”

In April, Jenner shared a sweet video of Stormi carrying the pink purse writing, “She won’t let go.”

Earlier this year, Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, the brains behind not only Jenner’s handbag closet, but also her clothing closets, opened up about designing the spaces.

“There is a huge closet for her regular everyday clothes. Then she has a workout closet which is strictly for workout clothes. And then obviously there is a purse closet that is dedicated to her collection of incredible bags,” Lawrence-Bullard told PEOPLE exclusively.

“And she also has a fitting room, where the stylists come and bring collections for Kylie to try on and to create outfits,” he added.

“There are at least 400 bags, mostly Hermès, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi,” he said.

“Lots of them are collector’s items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.”